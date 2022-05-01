Caroline Love | Houston Public Media

Caroline Love | Houston Public MediaContributor
The popular segregation-era venue for Houston’s Black community is a landmark of late Art Deco design.
The emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday starts Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and lasts through the weekend.
Hospital workers across the state are weary, burned out, and generally frustrated by what appears to be another strain on an already exhausted workforce that could be reaching its limits.
Health officials say the circumstances around how the variant was identified make it likely it's already prevalent in the community.
The 22-year-old Texas A&M student died after being on a ventilator with no sign of brain activity for days following the festival. The family turned down an offer from rapper Travis Scott to pay for the funeral.
The report says institutional racism still exists at every level in real estate and federal housing agencies.
On Twitter, the state GOP urged followers to call their lawmakers in response to the Biden administration’s latest rule for large businesses.
Because early autism research focused largely on white boys, girls and children of color aren't screened as closely or might be misdiagnosed. New research aims to close those gaps.
For transgender people, dressing in a way that represents their gender is an important form of expression. And sounding right is important, too. Voice affirmation therapy can help and it's growing in Texas.