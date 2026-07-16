H-E-B to start development of Chisholm Trail site near planned White Castle restaurant

Will H-E-B become neighbors with White Castle?

Land in southwest Fort Worth owned by the San Antonio-based grocery giant could be the site of a new development as construction ramps up for the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch retail center.

H-E-B — which has opened three grocery stores in Tarrant County since 2024 — plans to develop a tract at 5501 Crescent Hill Lane, according to an urban forestry permit filed Tuesday with the city of Fort Worth. The permit application calls for “site grading for future development” off McPherson Boulevard near the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

An H-E-B spokesperson told the Fort Worth Report that the company does not have any information to share at this time.

The expanding Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch — which already has several operating restaurants and retail stores — will be the site of White Castle’s second Texas store, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

H-E-B owns two tracts off McPherson Boulevard purchased in 2023, Tarrant Appraisal District records show. The first — a nearly 2-acre tract — includes two pad sites and is valued at $1.2 million. The other is a 1.2-acre tract that has two pad sites and is valued at $792,870.

Both sites are close to where Ohio-based White Castle plans to build a 2,764-square-foot restaurant.

H-E-B owns more than a dozen parcels across Tarrant County, including sites off Bonds Ranch Road in far north Fort Worth, an area where the city’s first H-E-B store opened at 451 Heritage Trace Parkway. The company usually buys large parcels for grocery stores and sells off smaller tracts for other developments.

Last summer, the grocer announced a store on the 18.2 acres it owns at the FM 3325 and Interstate 20 service road in the Walsh development. The area is west of the residential development at Walsh where about 1,500 homes were constructed.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

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