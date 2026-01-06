Yogurt sales boom leads to Fort Worth plant expansion

Fort Worth’s culture club is growing.

Danone North America, which makes consumer yogurt products at its 22,000-square-foot Fort Worth manufacturing plant south of downtown, plans to begin construction this month on a $4 million addition.

The company — a subsidiary of Paris-based global firm Danone S.A. — submitted paperwork for the project on Dec. 29, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Danone North America plans to add 3,495 square feet and remodel another 1,843 square feet to accommodate new production equipment. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1.

The nearly 11-acre Fort Worth plant, located at 1300 W. Peter Smith St. adjacent to Interstate 30 in the Near Southside district, makes yogurt products marketed under the Danimals Kids, Activia Probiotic and YoCrunch brands. More than 200 employees work there.

Danone North America, the top U.S. yogurt producer with brands that include Dannon Fruit on the Bottom, Oikos and Triple Zero, also has a Minster, Ohio, yogurt plant. The company makes dairy- and plant-based coffee and creamer products as well.

The North American firm is investing and expanding its manufacturing as part of a long-term growth strategy to broaden its consumer products.

In 2023, the company announced it would invest $65 million over two years to create a new bottle production line in Jacksonville, Florida, for its International Delight, Silk and STōK brands. That expansion added 40 new full-time jobs.

In August, the parent company Danone S.A. announced plans to go from five geographic regions to three, including North America, to allow for flexibility in the marketplace and a deeper impact. The firm employs over 90,000 people worldwide and generated $27.4 billion in global sales in 2024.

“As part of the next chapter of our Renew Danone strategy, we have decided to further accelerate our transformation, with a more compact and simpler organisation at the top of the company,” CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a statement. “These changes help us move forward with even greater focus and agility.”

Danone S.A. said that its 2025 third quarter earnings results increased by more than 4.8% to more than $6.8 million over the same period in 2024, the company said. North America operations grew by 1.5% to more than $1.5 million.

Deputy CEO and CFO Juergen Esser said Danone saw “strong growth across many product platforms.”

The company is a certified B Corporation for its global sustainability efforts to reduce overall water consumption, decrease carbon emissions and increase recycling of product packaging. About 90% of the North American operation’s products are made in the U.S.

Danone’s Fort Worth plant is one of the company’s 13 facilities across the country. The company also employs about 575 people at its Dallas beverage plant about 7 miles east of Mountain Creek Lake.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.