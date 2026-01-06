The Denton County roads that’ll be better in 2026 — and some where construction will continue

A few of Denton County’s interstate and inner-city roads improvement projects are set to wrap up in 2026.

In Denton, construction for a sidewalk safety project will start and end this year. Some construction on Bonnie Brae Street will likely finish in 2026, too.

After several years of work on eastern U.S. Highway 380 near Cross Roads, the state estimates it will complete construction soon.

Another state project on Interstate 35E in Lewisville will finish later this year.

Read more details about these projects and their estimated completion dates below.

McKinney Street sidewalk project in Denton

To improve pedestrian safety, the city plans to install 6,500 linear feet of sidewalk on the south side of East McKinney Street between Audra Lane and Loop 288.

Construction was set to start in spring 2025 but faced delays. City staff reported that in the process of acquiring property to construct the sidewalk, one property’s appraisal came back much higher than expected.

Staff opted to rework the sidewalk design with the project’s design engineer, which pushed back bidding but reduced costs.

The project received 13 bids in December, and the city staff is evaluating the submissions.

Staff estimates construction will begin in March and wrap up later in the year.

The project has an estimated cost of $5.5 million.

Bonnie Brae Street in Denton

Done in phases, overall construction on Bonnie Brae Street will not be finished for several more years. However, one phase is set for completion in 2026.

Another portion of the road will be resurfaced in 2026, but full reconstruction for that phase is still years away.

Phase 3

Bonnie Brae Phase 3 spans from Roselawn Drive to Interstate 35. This portion of the project entails widening South Bonnie Brae from two lanes to four.

City staff estimate construction of this phase will be complete in 2026.

The estimated cost of this phase is $43 million.

Phase 5

Bonnie Brae Phase 5 includes the roundabout at Scripture Street to West University Drive. The overall project will widen North Bonnie Brae to a four-lane divided road.

In 2026, the city intends to resurface the road. Crews will take off the top 3 inches of asphalt and put down a new layer.

City staff reports this will help ride quality and extend the life of the roadway until full reconstruction starts in fiscal year 2031 and is expected to continue through 2033.

The estimated cost of this phase is $10 million.

Other phases

Bonnie Brae Phase 6, which is widening the road to a four-lane divided road from West University Drive to U.S. Highway 77, is ongoing in 2026.

City staff estimates this estimated $37 million project will be complete during the second quarter of 2027.

Bonnie Brae Phase 4B, which will make Bonnie Brae Street a four-lane divided road from I-35 to Scripture Street, is slated to begin in fiscal year 2028 to conclude in 2030. The estimated cost is $17 million.

Eastern U.S. 380 construction in Denton County

The Texas Department of Transportation has been widening and improving U.S. 380 (University Drive) from its intersection with U.S. Highway 377 in Cross Roads to the Collin County line.

The bulk of this project is completed and TxDOT estimates construction will fully wrap up in spring 2026, the department’s Dallas district spokesperson Tony Hartzel said.

Construction on this $140.2 million project began in January 2021.

Main Street Bridge in Lewisville

TxDOT is completely reconstructing the Main Street bridge over I-35E in Lewisville as part of a larger project to alleviate congestion.

The project started in summer 2025 to accommodate widening 1.3 miles of the interstate and constructing a new northbound frontage road from Fox Avenue to College Street.

The bridge reconstruction is estimated for completion in late 2026 or January 2027, Hartzel said.

Other recent construction projects on I-35E in Lewisville, as well as the I-35E and I-35W interchange in Denton, are not estimated to be completed until late 2029.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

