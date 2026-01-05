Pride-themed rainbow steps can stay at Dallas’ historic Oak Lawn United Methodist Church

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church can keep the colors of the Progress Pride flag painted on its steps, the Dallas Landmark Commission ruled Monday.

The display is allowed to remain as part of a temporary art installation at the historic church for three years, after which time it can be considered for an extension or removal.

As a historic site, the church is required to seek approval before making major updates to the property, including new exterior paint colors. The church did not submit an application prior to painting its steps , which occurred in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive for cities to clear “ any and all political ideologies from our streets .”

Over the course of two hours, more than 20 people lined up to share their support of the stairs in front of the commission. There were no speakers who testified in opposition.

The Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison, senior pastor at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, noted in her testimony that her congregation has existed for over 150 years, which includes more than 100 years of worship at 3014 Oak Lawn Avenue.

“In a moment when symbols of welcome and belonging are being removed from our surrounding neighborhood, we discerned that silence would not be neutral. As a church rooted in this community, we chose to respond visibly and responsibly,” she said. “Our intention was and remains simple: to communicate to every person who approaches our building that they are seen, safe, and welcome.”

City staff recommended its approval with the understanding that no paint should be applied to the exterior brick walls of the church, the display is removed or reconsidered in 12 months and that if any lighting is added, it should comply with the city code.

A separate task force recommended that the certificate be denied without prejudice, out of concern that the colors did not fit the historic scheme, one city staffer said during a briefing Monday morning.

Ahead of the vote, the commission noted that the church’s steps have been painted before and that the installation does not damage the site and is reversible.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

