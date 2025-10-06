Trinity Metro approves $222M budget. Here’s how the money spends

Trinity Metro transit agency will spend 36% more in fiscal year 2026 as costs for personnel, transportation services and needed equipment continue to rise — increases that are offset by millions more in expected revenue.

On Sept. 22, the board of directors approved a $222.3 million operating budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which started Oct. 1. That amount is a $58.6 million increase from the $163.7 million operating budget approved last year.

However, Trinity Metro officials said they expect to receive more than $229.6 million in revenue, the bulk of which will come from sales tax allocations of $135.5 million.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Jordan said revenue is increasing 2.1% over last year.

Additional revenue will come from $34.6 million in operating grants, $26.3 in capital grants and $25.6 million from other sources, including $6 million from Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line, which will share Trinity Metro’s two TEXRail stations at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when that line launches on Oct. 25.

“It’s a small but important reimbursement,” board chair Jeff Davis said of the Silver Line revenue.

Trinity Metro receives a .5% portion of the local 8,.25% sales tax.

The agency has reduced some expenses from the 2025 fiscal budget. Transportation costs — the second-highest expense after personnel — went from $64.3 million to $62.7 million.

Expenses for fuel and lubricants decreased by about $1 million while costs for tires, tubes and and parts were slightly slower at $4.5 million.

Other expenses for supplies, utilities and insurance increased.

Bus operational costs rose slightly from about $25.2 million last year to $25.9 million in fiscal 2026.

Operational costs for TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express, two popular passenger rail lines, will also increase.

TEXRail, which travels from downtown Fort Worth to DFW Airport, will cost Trinity Metro about 7% more, rising from about $33.7 million last year to $36.1 million in fiscal 2026.

Trinity Railway Express, a route connecting downtown Fort Worth and downtown Dallas jointly owned by Trinity Metro and DART, will see an increase in costs. Trinity Metro officials spent about $19.2 million last year, but allocated about $23 million in fiscal 2026.

Agency officials will reduce spending for most On-Demand rideshare programs, which operate in six zones in Fort Worth.

Safety and security measures, which include replacing surveillance cameras on the Trinity Railway Express trains and new barrier safety doors on buses for drivers, will total about $1.6 million, officials said.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.