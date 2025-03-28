Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas to stay open through 2025 holiday season

The flagship Neiman Marcus store will remain open in downtown Dallas through the 2025 holiday season while owner Saks Global and city officials work on plans to reimagine the store.

Saks Global, Neiman Marcus' owner since last year, gave the update Friday morning, a month after announcing plans to close the historic department store location due to leasing issues.

But after city and real estate officials came together to keep Neiman Marcus in downtown, Saks Global announced in a press release it will keep the store open — along with the restaurant the Zodiac Room and the Bridal Salon at Neiman Marcus — while it "explores a reimagination of the location" in collaboration with the city.

“We deeply admire the city's passion and unwavering dedication to Neiman Marcus’ storied legacy in Dallas,” Saks Global CEO Marc Metrick said. "The potential reimagination of this iconic shopping destination reinforces Saks Global’s commitment to redefining the luxury shopping experience."

Metrick added that they will continue with planned renovations of the NorthPark location — which is set to get a $100 million upgrade — while also evaluating opportunities to utilize both locations to serve different customer needs in Dallas.

Potential concepts for the downtown location include a luxury retail experience, a curated art exhibition, and a fashion and event center, the company said. It could also potentially include an incubator for fashion design and manufacturing in Downtown Dallas.

“We are excited that Saks Global has decided to keep Neiman Marcus open downtown, as we explore the opportunity to unlock the potential to transform downtown into an international beacon and economic engine for fashion — just as the Neiman Marcus founders intended when they opened the store more than 100 years ago,” Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said in a statement. “We look forward to exploring what‘s on the horizon and are committed to continuing our conversations with the Saks Global team.”

