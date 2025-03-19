Nasdaq to launch new regional headquarters in Dallas

Nasdaq is launching a new regional headquarters in Dallas.

In a press conference Tuesday, Nasdaq said it hopes the move will further embed the stock exchange operator in the Texas business landscape.

With more than $750 million in annual revenue from the region and a network of more than 2,000 clients — nearly half based in Texas — the new Dallas-area office will be a collaborative space for industry leaders and innovators statewide, the company said.

“Nasdaq is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the Texas economy, and we look forward to maintaining our leadership as the partner of choice for the state’s most innovative companies,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq in a press release.

"With our regional headquarters in Dallas, we look forward to further deepening our relationships with clients and supporting the continued success of the Texas Miracle,” she said.

Nasdaq did not announce a specific location for its new offices.

During a press conference, Nasdaq officials met with Gov. Greg Abbott and other state and business leaders to honor Ross Perot Jr. Perot was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

The news comes just weeks after the New York Stock Exchange announced it’s reincorporating the Chicago branch in Dallas to form the new NYSE Texas.

Meanwhile, the Texas Stock Exchange is planning to launch from Dallas in late 2025, with trades expected to begin in early 2026.

Got a tip? Email Katherine Hobbs at khobbs@kera.org.

