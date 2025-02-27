KERA: A conversation with Stanley Marcus

After more than a century, the iconic downtown Neiman Marcus flagship store appears to be closing — despite efforts to save the once-pillar of luxury and fashion in Dallas.

Neiman Marcus was founded by Herbert Marcus, his sister Carrie Marcus Neiman, and her husband, A.L. Neiman. After a fire at their original location, the brand opened its flagship at Main Street and Ervay Street. That's where it stands today — at least for now.

On March 18, 1996, KERA journalist Lee Cullum interviewed Stanley Marcus — the son of Herbert and nephew of Carrie — who transformed the small specialty shop into a global retail business.

Marcus shared his experiences as a liberal democrat working with his conservative father in a conservative city, as well as working with his famous clientele and how the Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog came about.

Marcus was also interviewed for the 1994 KERA history show "Big D Back When." In it, he discussed one simple yet innovative strategy he used to help the Dallas-based store become a player in the luxury retail market.