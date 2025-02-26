Neiman Marcus still plans to close flagship Dallas store despite city’s intervention

Neiman Marcus still plans to close its flagship downtown Dallas store, despite a deal that donated the land to the city.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Saks Global, Neiman Marcus' owner since last year, said the company still plans to close the store hours after the deal was announced.

The deal was announced a day after city and real estate officials expressed their intentions to keep the historic flagship store in downtown.

The City of Dallas, Dallas Economic Development Corporation, Downtown Dallas Inc., and real estate acquirer Todd Interests announced in a press release that within 24 hours they had reached an agreement with the landowners.

"This kind of vision and cooperation between the real estate community, Downtown stakeholders and longtime passionate Neiman Marcus customers have been the driving force motivating us for the betterment of our city," City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said in the release. "We are committed to ensuring that the flagship Neiman Marcus store in Downtown is open for many years to come with no barriers related to this land lease.”

But it's unclear whether or not Neiman Marcus will keep its downtown location open — nothing has been finalized. The company is expected to meet with Downtown Dallas Inc. and city officials next week.

The deal comes after a whirlwind week for Neiman Marcus.

Saks Global, announced the store's closure earlier this month and said the decision came after they were notified by a landlord to terminate its occupancy.

"This location has been a beloved institution in the community for more than a century, and we are disappointed to be losing a piece of Neiman Marcus history," the statement read.

The store was set to close its doors March 31, but city and real estate officials were not ready to give up the flagship store.

Shawn Todd, founder and chairman of Todd Interests, said during Tuesday's press conference that they were hopeful the Texas-based landlord would work to keep the business in downtown Dallas.

"I'm thrilled to read that this landlord has Dallas roots, so my heart and belief is that this landlord will care greatly about our city and care greatly about what's happening," Todd said.

The Dallas Morning News reported two groups that own the land where Neiman Marcus sits have ties to Slaughter Partners LP, a Dallas company.

Following conversations with Stephen Rogers, the asset manager for the Slaughter family, officials reached an agreement for the land to be donated to the City of Dallas, according to the release. This donation, paired with the city's commitment to keep the land for Neiman Marcus, would secure the brand's flagship store operations.

Neiman Marcus was founded by Herbert Marcus, his sister Carrie Marcus Neiman, and her husband, A.L. Neiman. They broke ground with a first store in 1907 at the intersection of Elm Street and North Field Street.

Following a fire a few years later, the brand opened its flagship at Main Street and Ervay Street, where it's remained ever since.

Jennifer Scripps, president and CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc., previously said losing Neiman Marcus would have been more than a store shutting down.

"It's the loss of a historic landmark, a pillar of Dallas culture, and a symbol of the vibrancy that makes our city unique," she said.

City officials said in a statement that their faith and hope that a local landlord would share their love for Dallas was confirmed through the deal.

"We wish to thank the Slaughter Family and Mr. Rogers, a family of tremendous integrity who are cut from the same fabric as their great grandfather, C.C. Slaughter," officials said in the statement. "They care about the bigger picture, the common good for all."

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

