Trinity Metro’s bike share program ramps up this spring with new stations

Biking is back as warmer weather rolls into North Texas.

Trinity Metro launched its revamped $2.3 million program with Lyft Urban Solutions in January with a fleet of 400 new bicycles, including 340 electric models. New smart stations, powered by electricity or solar power, have been installed at 20 locations around Fort Worth.

To rent a bike, either electric or pedal-powered, a $50 deposit is required and is held for 48 hours to cover any associated fees, including fees of $5 per each 30-minute overage following a rental period. No refunds are provided, according to Trinity Metro.

The program’s app is available for download at the Apple Store or GooglePlay.

Here is the payment structure:

Pricing begins at $2 with a pay-as-you-go pass, which allows for 30 minutes of ride time with overage fees added if necessary.

An Electronic Benefits Transfer annual pass — costing $10 — provides riders with 12 months of unlimited 60-minute rides with the application of overage fees. Eligibility for that low-cost program is limited to those with an EBT card.

A $25 flex pass provides for 200 minutes of ride time but overage fees can be charged.

An annual pass — at $125 — includes 12 months of unlimited 60-minute rides, also with applicable overage fees.

“The new program offers a competitive pricing structure, with a $2 pay-as-you-go ride that lasts up to 30 minutes,” said Shawn Tubre, director of Trinity Metro Bikes. “This pricing aligns with Trinity Metro’s other services and provides a cost-effective alternative to driving or utilizing private ride-share services.”

The EBT program “is designed to assist low-income individuals with daily transportation at a minimal cost,” he said.

Trinity Metro’s program relaunched with many of the stations in the same locations as the previous Fort Worth Bike Sharing program — most of which are west or southwest of downtown. More than 60 new stations are expected to be operational by mid-April.

Future stations will be strategically added according to need over time, Tubre said.

“We have scheduled 21 additional stations for installation between now and the end of April, bringing our total to 61,” Tubre said. “All stations will be located in previously designated bike sharing locations.”

Trinity Metro will monitor usage patterns and determine if any stations require relocation based on overall demand, he said.

“Additionally, we are considering future growth and ensuring that underserved areas of Fort Worth, such as the Northside, Historic Southside and East Rosedale, are adequately served,” Tubre said, adding the installation of a new station at East Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue is scheduled to be installed soon.

Tubre said the East Lancaster Avenue and Pine Street station will remain operational since that site is conveniently situated near a bus stop for Route 89 — the system’s most popular — and serves a significant portion of the population that requires access to the bike-share service.

The program will have a total of 790 docks, 18 electric stations and 47 solar-powered stations.

The new smart stations — multifunctional, grid-powered e-stations — will feature an intelligent connected kiosk that charges the electric devices and allows users to dock and unlock bikes with smartphones and smartcards. The stations will help operators maintain the system more efficiently, Lyft Urban Solutions said.

Trinity Metro’s contract with Lyft operations is for three years with two one-year renewal options included.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report.

