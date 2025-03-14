It’s official: H-E-B is coming to Denton

H-E-B announced plans Thursday evening to open a store in Denton, according to a news release.

Denton’s first H-E-B store will be located at Hillwood’s Landmark development, on more than 20 acres at the northwest corner of Interstate 35W and Robson Ranch Road.

“While the purchase of the property is not yet finalized, construction on the store is expected to begin this spring,” according to release.

H-E-B plans to share additional details at a groundbreaking ceremony to be announced at a later date.

“This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns.” Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs for H-E-B and Central Market, said in the release. “We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and sharing more details soon.”

Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said H-E-B’s announcement shows “Denton’s appeal as an ideal location for businesses looking to invest in the future.”

“The City of Denton is proud to welcome one of our region’s most respected retailers as the new H-E-B store will not only provide convenient access to high-quality groceries but also creates new job opportunities for our residents, further supporting our commitment to economic development and community well-being,” Hudspeth said in an email Thursday evening. “... H-E-B values sourcing local products and supporting small businesses aligning with our own efforts to foster a thriving, community-driven economy.

H-E-B’s announcement appeared shortly after the Argyle Planning and Zoning Commission voted March 7 to recommend for a multiphase development on 124 acres at the southwest corner of I-35W and Robson Ranch Road, WFAA-TV (Channel 8) reported Monday.

“The mixed-use project could include a 150,000-square-foot H-E-B grocery store, a Baylor Scott & White wellness campus and more,” WFAA reported.

On Thursday night, Jackson told the Denton Record-Chronicle that the new location on the northwest corner is happening “instead of” the location on the southwest corner.

San Antonio-based H-E-B has owned land in Denton at the corner of West University Drive and Bonnie Brae Street since 2015. The land behind Torchy’s Tacos still sits vacant. A spokesperson said in 2021 that H-E-B often buys real estate around Texas while planning “for future needs.”

