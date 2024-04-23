H-E-B grocery plans to open first H-E-B location in Tarrant County

H-E-B is getting an H-E-B.

The San Antonio-based grocery and Texas cultural phenomenon will open a store at the northwest corner of Cheek-Sparger Road and Rio Grande Boulevard, along the Euless-Bedford city limits. The projected opening date is in late 2026, according to Mabrie Jackson, managing director of the grocery chain’s public affairs.

The cities of Hurst, Euless and Bedford in northeast Tarrant County are collectively known as H-E-B.

According to the city of Bedford, the store will be about 119,000 square feet and have a True Texas BBQ restaurant within the store, along with a dedicated drive-thru. An H-E-B fuel station and car wash could be added later.

H-E-B purchased the property in 2015. The cities of Bedford and Euless finalized an agreement allowing both the property tax and the sales tax generated by the store to be split between the two cities, because the property falls within both jurisdictions, according to the city of Bedford news release. The agreement also outlined each city’s responsibility for matters relating to platting, zoning, infrastructure, building plan review, permits, inspections, law enforcement, fire protection and prevention.

H-E-B recently openedits first location in Fort Worth at Alliance. That store is 125,000 square feet. The grocery store chain has begun to move into North Texas in a big way, even though it has had several Central Market locations in the area for many years. Other openings are planned for Mansfield, Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.