H-E-B plans to build its first Dallas location, continuing North Texas expansion

Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B has purchased land in Dallas, marking a continuation of its expansion deeper into North Texas.

The 10-acre site will be on the southeast corner at Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway.

The company said in a statement they plan to work closely with neighbors and city officials on rezoning and planning efforts to develop the store.

“While we have a lot of work to do, we look forward to connecting with our neighbors, the city, and community stakeholders to ensure we create a destination that best supports this community,” Mabrie Jackson, Public Affairs Managing Director for H-E-B and Central Market, said in the release. “This is the first step in a long process, and we hope to share more details with our neighbors soon.”

A groundbreaking date has not been announced.

Loyal H-E-B shoppers have said they appreciate the chain’s Texas roots and that it caters its products to area customers.

The San Antonio-based grocery store has slowly but surely made its way to North Texas, with locations opening on the edge of the metroplex.

The closest locations to Dallas are currently in Plano and Allen.

