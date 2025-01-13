Trinity Metro receives $25M federal grant to expand TEXRail into Near Southside

Fort Worth’s proposed use of urban rail solutions received a big boost from the outgoing Biden administration Friday that could allow TEXRail, the popular commuter line, to expand soon.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $25 million RAISE grant for Trinity Metro to build a TEXRail line to the Near Southside neighborhood.

Although the estimated $167 million project still needs up to $20 million to begin construction, the grant is intended to aid in building a 2.1-mile extension from downtown Fort Worth. TEXRail, which runs nearly 27 miles from downtown to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, experienced booming ridership in 2024, data shows.

Chad Edwards, executive vice president of strategy, planning and development at Trinity Metro, previously told the Fort Worth Report that finding another $20 million for the project is achievable. A decision on the grant had been expected since June 2024.

The project is one of 109 infrastructure developments funded to improve the nation’s infrastructure.

“Thanks to President Biden and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, crucial projects that communities across the country have long hoped for are finally becoming a reality,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “With the $1.32 billion in funding we’re announcing today, we’re setting in motion over 100 projects that will make roads safer, help mitigate the impact of climate change, and ensure that people in communities of all sizes can get where they need to go safely and efficiently.”

RAISE grants — the acronym stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — are discretionary federal funds awarded to support state and local transportation projects.

Mike Brennan, president of Near Southside Inc., told the Report in December he was very hopeful for a station in Near Southside, an area that encompasses the Medical District and the nearby Magnolia and South Main entertainment districts.

“The sooner it happens, the better,” he told a reporter at a gathering to discuss a Historic Southside urban village.

Trinity Metro hired Huitt-Zollars and TranSystems as the final design consultants in August 2023. Both firms — which worked on initial TEXRail designs when the first line opened in 2019 —- were expected to complete final designs last month for the future station while nailing down final cost estimates.

The Near Southside station will be built near Mistletoe Boulevard, according to a grant summary. There are plans to remove and replace the train crossing at Mistletoe and implement Leslie Street culvert extensions.

The grant would also aid in the construction of the station, platforms and canopy tracks, signals, parking and pedestrian and bicycle connections. Trinity Metro would also demolish and reconstruct the platform of the downtown Fort Worth T&P Station to accommodate the Near Southside expansion.

Construction, once scheduled to start in 2024 with an estimated 2026 completion date, is expected to start later this month, the grant summary said.

TEXRail, which also includes stops in North Richland Hills and Grapevine, had its best ridership in December 2024 with a total of 103,312 rides — a 25% increase from December 2023, Trinity Metro said.

“These incredible ridership numbers are a true testament to our partner cities who have embraced public transit and the benefits Trinity Metro TEXRail brings to their communities. With their signature holiday events and promotion of the rail service, we are connecting more people to life,” Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard W. Andreski said in a statement. “Riding TEXRail was part of the holiday experience, for many. With this kind of momentum and continued enthusiasm from our partners and customers, more big things are in store for Trinity Metro TEXRail. Let’s Ride.”

