Remember the Alamo (Drafthouse)? All 5 North Texas locations reopening this month

The parking lot was filling up, bartenders poured drinks for returning regulars who lined the bar and the buttery aroma of popcorn wafted through the theater once again.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Richardson is the first of five North Texas locations reopening its doors this month after the theaters abruptly closed earlier this summer.

The beloved Austin-born theater chain repurchased the venues in the wake of those closures and after outcry from longtime theater-goers like 40-year-old Rhianna Anglin of Dallas, who said she was devastated when she heard the news all five theaters would close their doors.

“I've never cried over businesses closing,” Anglin said. “I mean, there's been certainly sad ones, but this one was just, like, that is my place, you know? I come here when I need a break from life.”

Two is One, One is None, LLC, the franchising company that ran the North Texas locations, filed for bankruptcy in June. Theaters in Richardson, Lake Highlands, the Cedars, Denton and Las Colinas were all forced to close as a result.

The franchisee cited low guest counts, franchising fees and contracts that kept unprofitable locations open as a reason for the theaters’ closure. Staff did not know whether they were going to get their jobs back.

But last month, Alamo Drafthouse hinted at its ultimate return to North Texas, and loyal film buffs like Anglin who are loyal to the Austin-based chain of theaters showed up early for the Richardson location’s reopening.

Anglin came to see the recent release "Borderlands," but she said what she appreciates most is Alamo Drafthouse's attention to films outside the mainstream.

“You're going to see an homage to older films,” she said. “You'll get to see things on the big screen you'd never seen before. You also get the opportunity to see independent cinema, foreign cinema, things that just don't come across at the bigger chains.”

But it’s not just about the movies, said Taylor Smith, field marketing manager for Alamo Drafthouse DFW.

“We have special events, and we attract people that are truly passionate about what we do, and I’ve seen them create their own communities within Alamo Drafthouse,” Smith said.

That’s the case for people like Allen resident Randy Sims, 59, who’s made friends within the North Texas film community through frequent trips to Alamo Drafthouse. Though Sims said he was worried that Sony Pictures' acquisition of the chain could lead to big changes, he also thought the move could be a good sign for Alamo Drafthouse’s longevity.

“A little trepidation on what corporate ownership is going to do for what was an Austin hometown theater, but I hope they'll keep somewhat hands off and let the people who've made Alamo what it is keep it that way,” he said.

Movie tickets will be $5 and certain food and beverages excluding alcohol will be 25% off for the first two weeks after each Alamo Drafthouse location’s reopening.



Here’s when the other North Texas Alamo Drafthouse locations open

Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands – August 13

Alamo Drafthouse Cedars – August 16

Alamo Drafthouse Denton – August 20

Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas – August 23

