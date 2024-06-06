North Texas Alamo Drafthouse locations close, file for bankruptcy

All five Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations in North Texas closed Thursday after the company in charge and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy protections.

The closures impacted locations in Richardson, Las Colinas, Lake Highlands, Dallas and Denton. A sixth location in Minnesota was also closed.

Two is One, One is None, LLC said in a release the closures impact more than 600 employees.

Two is One, One is None and its affiliates said they filed for bankruptcy due to industry-wide declining guest counts, franchise fees and contractual obligations that required unprofitable locations to stay open.

"We are deeply saddened to find it necessary to take this step," the company said in the release. "We are grateful to all our employees who put in the work, day in and day out to produce a special movie-going experience and to our many loyal customers for whom it was a pleasure to provide such a special experience."

An Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson said in a statement that the closure of these locations may not be the end of Alamo Drafthouse in North Texas.

“We are heartbroken for the franchisee’s teammates and the local film communities, however, we are working as quickly as possible to get Alamo Drafthouse Cinema back up and running in these cities," the spokesperson said. "All other Alamo Drafthouse locations are operating as normal, with continued expansion plans across the country.”

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!