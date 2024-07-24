© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fair Park First CEO Brian Luallen resigns amid financial concerns

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published July 24, 2024 at 12:57 PM CDT
The Music Hall at Fair Park
liveatthemusichall.com
/
Music Hall
The entrance to the Music Hall at Fair Park

Fair Park First CEO Brian Luallen submitted his resignation a month after he was reinstated to the position following a suspension.

Luallen confirmed his resignation to KERA in an email on Wednesday and said his last day will be Aug. 15.

The resignation comes after financial concerns following a 2022 audit into Fair Park's finances.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!
Tags
Business/Economy North Texas City of DallasFair Parknonprofits
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
See stories by Megan Cardona
Related Content