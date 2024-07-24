Fair Park First CEO Brian Luallen resigns amid financial concerns

Fair Park First CEO Brian Luallen submitted his resignation a month after he was reinstated to the position following a suspension.

Luallen confirmed his resignation to KERA in an email on Wednesday and said his last day will be Aug. 15.

The resignation comes after financial concerns following a 2022 audit into Fair Park's finances.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

