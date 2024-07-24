Fair Park First CEO Brian Luallen resigns amid financial concerns
Fair Park First CEO Brian Luallen submitted his resignation a month after he was reinstated to the position following a suspension.
Luallen confirmed his resignation to KERA in an email on Wednesday and said his last day will be Aug. 15.
The resignation comes after financial concerns following a 2022 audit into Fair Park's finances.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.
KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!