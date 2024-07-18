Social Security numbers stolen from Dallas County employees, their dependents in data breach

Social security numbers for employees and their dependents may have been stolen last October when cyber hackers attacked Dallas County.

Data thieves claimed nine months ago that they shared sensitive data files on the dark web.

Dallas County officials several times since updated a website dedicated to sharing third party investigators discoveries along the way.

An recent update said that investigation is complete.

It doesn't mention that employees' Social Security or taxpayer identification numbers may have been stolen, according to details shared by Randall Miller, Dallas County chief privacy officer.

“Our top priority is the safety of our employees, and in taking this matter seriously, we took the necessary time to gather the relevant information and accurately determine the scope of the incident before providing this update,” Miller’s email said.

The public website update also didn’t include that the targeted data was from specific insurance-related human resources files.

Commissioner Andy Sommerman said the investigation was complete and only county employees were affected — not the public.

“It is name, address, telephone number and social security,” he said. “That is some of the data that got.”

County officials encourage people to check whether their information was involved by calling 1-800-330-2852 or visiting the county’s cybersecurity updates website.

Free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for two years is being offered.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.