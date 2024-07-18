© 2024 KERA News
KERA News
Social Security numbers stolen from Dallas County employees, their dependents in data breach

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published July 18, 2024 at 10:52 AM CDT
Dallas County employees' Social Security and tax identification numbers may have been posted on the dark web by hackers in October.
Caron Badkin
Dallas County employees' social security and tax identification numbers may have been posted on the dark web by hackers in October.

Social security numbers for employees and their dependents may have been stolen last October when cyber hackers attacked Dallas County.

Data thieves claimed nine months ago that they shared sensitive data files on the dark web. 

Dallas County officials several times since updated a website dedicated to sharing third party investigators discoveries along the way.

An recent update said that investigation is complete.

It doesn't mention that employees' Social Security or taxpayer identification numbers may have been stolen, according to details shared by Randall Miller, Dallas County chief privacy officer.

“Our top priority is the safety of our employees, and in taking this matter seriously, we took the necessary time to gather the relevant information and accurately determine the scope of the incident before providing this update,” Miller’s email said.

The public website update also didn’t include that the targeted data was from specific insurance-related human resources files.

Commissioner Andy Sommerman said the investigation was complete and only county employees were affected — not the public.

“It is name, address, telephone number and social security,” he said. “That is some of the data that got.”

County officials encourage people to check whether their information was involved by calling 1-800-330-2852 or visiting the county’s cybersecurity updates website.

Free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for two years is being offered.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter.


