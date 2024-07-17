Taking the train to DFW Airport? Here are options for long-term parking at TEXRail stations

As Trinity Metro plans its expansion into Fort Worth’s Medical District, the agency is promoting low-cost, long-term parking at five TEXRail stations.

For $5 a day, riders to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport can park in designated long-term lots at TEXRail stations, three of which are in Fort Worth. Two others are in North Richland Hills.

The service — which launched in 2022 — is available at the following locations:

Fort Worth T&P Station, 221 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

North Side Station, 2829 Decatur Ave., Fort Worth

Mercantile Center Station, 4233 N. Beach St., Fort Worth

North Richland Hills/Iron Horse Station, 6351 Iron Horse Blvd., North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills/Smithfield Station, 6420 Smithfield Road, North Richland Hills

Each station has about 20 designated spots for long-term parking. Stations are patrolled by security officers, Trinity Metro spokeswoman Laura Hanna said.

“We have mobile security patrols 24/7,” she said.

TEXRail, which goes through Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine, is a direct line to the Terminal B Station at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Train passengers can use any of the numbered spaces designated for long-term parking by making reservations and payments through theACE Parking app, which is available on Apple and Google Play devices.

The app is designed to prevent oversells or duplications, Trinity Metro said.

“For example, if the lot has 20 spaces available, the website will only sell 20 on any given time frame and show a sold-out message if the 21st customer attempts to purchase,” the agency said on its website. “We will evaluate usage and determine if more spots may be needed.”

Passengers who have flights delayed or rescheduled can purchase additional parking days through the app if space is available. Riders can also call ACE Parking at 214-748-5535.

Near Southside residents could one day take Trinity Metro’s 2.1-mile TEXRail expansion to DFW Airport. The project will cost around $167 million, the Fort Worth Report previously reported.

The agency, which started engineering studies for the extension in 2020, sought a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant, which are discretionary funds intended to support state and local transportation projects. Trinity Metro did not receive the grant, Hanna said.

The grant would have helped defray costs, but Trinity Metro would be responsible for finding an additional $20 million for the project. Officials have said that amount of funding is achievable.

“Trinity Metro continues moving forward on the TEXRail expansion,” Hanna said. “We did not receive the RAISE grant, but are continuing to work with our partners and seek other funding opportunities.”

Huitt-Zolars and TranSystems, consultants that worked on initial TEXRail system designs, were hired as final design consultants for the Medical District station in August 2023. Officials said those plans are expected to be completed by December.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.