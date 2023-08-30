American Airlines flight attendants vote 'yes' on strike authorization

American Airlines flight attendants voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike amid ongoing negotiations with the Fort Worth-based carrier, the union announced Wednesday.

Out of more than 26,000 members, 99.4% of workers voted to authorize the strike. That gives leaders with the the Association of Professional Flight Attendants the OK to call the strike later this year if contract talks come to a standstill.

The news came during informational pickets across the country, including at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport where union members held signs saying "Ready To Strike" and "More Work Less Pay: It's The AA Way."

"We should work for a company that values us, not a company that makes us fight for a contract," Julie Hedrick, APFA national president, said at the picket.

Similar pickets took place in at the statehouse in Boston, Charlotte/Douglas International, Washington National, NYC-LaGuardia, Orlando International, Miami International, Las Vegas Harry Reid International, Philadelphia International, Chicago/ O’Hare International, and the machinists union lodge in Phoenix, according to the flight attendants union.

Last week, American Airlines pilots agreed to a new tentative four-year contract that would give the union's 15,000 pilots a 21% raise on average along with a 401(k) contribution increase and annual pay rate increases.

Southwest Airlines pilots will also host a nationwide picket Thursday as contract negotiations with the Dallas-based carrier continue to stall.

It's been four weeks since the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association's request to be released from negotiations with the Dallas-based carrier was denied.

This is a developing story and will be updated.