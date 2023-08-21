American Airline pilots approve new four-year contract

American Airlines pilots have ratified a new contract with the world’s largest airline.

The Allied Pilots Association announced Monday that more than 72% of its members voted in favor of the 4-year agreement tentatively reached with the Fort Worth-based airline earlier this month. On average, American’s 15,000 pilots will see a 21% pay hike, along with an increase in 401(k) contributions and annual pay rate increases.

APA president Ed Sicher said in a statement the agreement provides substantial monetary gains and quality of life improvements.

“We look forward to continue doing all we can to advance our pilots’ interests by building on the significant contractual gains we have secured,” he said.

APA communications committee chair Capt. Dennis Tajer called the agreement a “a major step to modernizing American Airlines when it comes to its pilots and scheduling, but it is not the end state.

"And we're going to work with management before this contract is over to ensure that we get to a place where we all agree is even better," he said.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom in a news release called the deal "great for our pilots and the airline," and said the agreement will help the airline immediately expand pilot training capacity to support under-utilized planes and offer more career opportunities to its pilots.

Meanwhile the union representing American Airlines flight attendants is holding a strike vote. Members of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants have until next Friday to vote whether to walk if an agreement with the airline isn’t reached.