Amazon may be running out of people to hire

Much of what makes Amazon go is its workforce of just over 1 million people. And workforce turnover year after year has had Amazon execs worried they won’t have enough people to hire. That’s been confirmed by a leaked memo showing Amazon could start to run out of warehouse workers in some states by 2024.

Omar Gallaga, our resident tech expert, shares more about what Amazon can do if it is really worried about those numbers.

Highlights from this segment:

– Higher salaries and better working conditions could help stop the workforce attrition.

– Much of what unions have been asking for would address Amazon’s issues.

– What the future of Amazon could look like if the labor issues are not addressed.