© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business/Economy

Amazon may be running out of people to hire

KERA | By Kristen Cabrera | Texas Standard
Published June 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
Amazon.JPG
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News

A leaked memo says the company could start to run out of warehouse workers in some states by 2024.

Much of what makes Amazon go is its workforce of just over 1 million people. And workforce turnover year after year has had Amazon execs worried they won’t have enough people to hire. That’s been confirmed by a leaked memo showing Amazon could start to run out of warehouse workers in some states by 2024.

Omar Gallaga, our resident tech expert, shares more about what Amazon can do if it is really worried about those numbers.

Highlights from this segment:

– Higher salaries and better working conditions could help stop the workforce attrition.

– Much of what unions have been asking for would address Amazon’s issues.

– What the future of Amazon could look like if the labor issues are not addressed.

Tags

Business/Economy AmazonWork & MoneyNews Story
Kristen Cabrera | Texas Standard
Kristen Cabrera is a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, where she saw snow for the first time and walked a mile through a blizzard. A native of the Rio Grande Valley, she graduated from the University of Texas-Pan American (now UTRGV) and is a former KUT News intern. She has been working as a freelance audio producer, writer and podcaster. Email her: kcabrera@kut.org
See stories by Kristen Cabrera | Texas Standard
Related Content