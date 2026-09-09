Amon Carter Museum of American Art names new director

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art has a new executive director and CEO.

Robert Stein brings nearly two decades of experience as a museum executive, including his current role as chief information officer at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

He succeeds Andrew J. Walker, who left the Carter last August after 14 years. Walker is now chief curatorial executive at the nearby Fort Works Art in the Cultural District.

Stein will be charged with shaping the Carter’s next chapter by guiding new exhibitions and programming, growing the art collection, deepening community engagement and ensuring the museum’s long-term sustainability, according to a news release.

He will work closely with the Amon G. Carter Foundation, museum staff and its board of trustees, which includes the namesake’s granddaughter Karen Hixon.

“The Carter’s founding mission of making exceptional art freely accessible to the people of Fort Worth and telling the story of American creativity through the diverse perspectives that shape it resonates deeply with my career-long dedication to public access,” Stein said in the release.

During his three-year tenure at the National Gallery of Art, Stein helped support AI initiatives, including using AI software for visitor feedback analysis and to expand public access to artworks for blind and visually impaired visitors.

Before that, he held deputy director positions at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Dallas Museum of Art and Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, his first art-world venture. Past responsibilities included conservation, finance, marketing, information technology, security and visitor services.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Hixon said Stein pairs “deep respect” for collections and scholarship with the ability to welcome new audiences and build longstanding institutional support. Those qualities will enable him to “expertly guide the Carter into the future,” she added.

Stein’s first day is Nov. 9.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org.

Disclosure: The Amon Carter Museum of American Art has been a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

The Report’s arts and culture coverage is supported in part by the Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation and the Virginia Hobbs Charitable Trust.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

