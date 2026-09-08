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How to celebrate 60 years of Star Trek in Garland this week

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Dec. 28, 1988, "Star Trek" crew, from left, James Doohan, DeForest Kelley, Walter Koenig, William Shatner, George Takei, Leonard Nimoy, and Nichelle Nichols, toast the newest "Star Trek" film during a news conference at Paramount Studios.
Bob Galbraith/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
FILE- In this Dec. 28, 1988, file photo shows members of the "Star Trek" crew, from left, James Doohan, DeForest Kelley, Walter Koenig, William Shatner, George Takei, Leonard Nimoy, and Nichelle Nichols, toast the newest "Star Trek" film during a news conference at Paramount Studios. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith,File)

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Star Trek franchise hitting our screens. To celebrate, Garland Cultural Arts and the "It Came From Texas" film festival are bringing "Boldly Going to Garland," a one-day celebration honoring six decades of Star Trek, to the Palace Theater this month.

Festival director Kelly Kitchens told NTX Now's Miranda Suarez that Star Trek is famous for pushing boundaries on television other pieces of media would not dare to, like introducing a Russian character during the height of the Cold War.

Kitchens says it showcased the importance of equality and belonging.

"It showed when they were in the platform running the ship, they were all equal," she said. "They all got along."

"I really feel like people felt like, 'Oh, Uhura belongs, Sulu belongs, why can't I belong?'" Kitchens went on. "And I think that everybody wants to belong and to whatever they want, but Star Trek really captures that so beautifully."

The Boldly Going to Garland event opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 12 and Mayor Pro Tem Christopher Ott will begin the festival at 10 a.m. with a multi-city proclamation.

There will panels, trivia, a screening of an episode from the original series, and a few film screenings.

The festival runs until about 11pm and you can grab tickets here.

Miranda Suarez is a co-hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org.

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News NTX NowGarlandfilmtelevision
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
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