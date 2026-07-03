A Pulitzer Prize-winning writer documents his year after surviving the Hill Country floods

The Guadalupe River floods last year destroyed Aaron Parsley's family river house and swept him and his family downstream. His 20-month-old nephew, Clay, did not survive.

Parsley recounted the early morning hours of July 4, 2025 in a Pulitzer Prize-winning essay for Texas Monthly, where he is a senior editor. Now, he's released a podcast called "Where the River Took Us," reflecting on the year after the flood as he connects with fellow survivors.

Parsley spoke with NTX Now hosts Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning. Listen to that conversation by clicking the play button above. You can listen to Parsley's podcast on major podcasting platforms, like Spotify.