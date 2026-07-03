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A Pulitzer Prize-winning writer documents his year after surviving the Hill Country floods

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published July 3, 2026 at 6:15 AM CDT
Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on Friday in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.
Eric Vryn
/
Getty Images
Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on Friday in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

The Guadalupe River floods last year destroyed Aaron Parsley's family river house and swept him and his family downstream. His 20-month-old nephew, Clay, did not survive.

Parsley recounted the early morning hours of July 4, 2025 in a Pulitzer Prize-winning essay for Texas Monthly, where he is a senior editor. Now, he's released a podcast called "Where the River Took Us," reflecting on the year after the flood as he connects with fellow survivors.

Parsley spoke with NTX Now hosts Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning. Listen to that conversation by clicking the play button above. You can listen to Parsley's podcast on major podcasting platforms, like Spotify.
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Arts & Culture KERA NewsNTX NowTexas MonthlyHill CountryCentral Texas Flooding
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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