Mobile masterpieces: How Mark Mata keeps Dallas lowrider culture cruising

Mark Mata has always loved lowriders — being around them, driving them, building them.

“I was born into it, basically,” said the Oak Cliff resident.

When he was younger, Mata liked to drive around the block in his older brother’s Impala. His brother would charge him with washing the car and getting it ready before taking it out. Mata’s brother would show off to his friends how much Mata knew about operating the car’s hydraulics.

“I guess that’s where that lowrider spark came in for me,” says Mata.

Another older brother who loved the souped-up low driving cars started the Dallas Low Riders Club in 1979, but when he was murdered in 1987, the car club died with him.

Mata also grew up around gangs and drugs and went to prison for 11 years. When he came out, he noticed a lot of things had changed, but the one thing he knew that had not changed was his love of lowriding.

The making of a lowrider

It's a way of life

While he was away, Mata’s wife saved him some cars to work on, so when he was home, Mata found himself surrounded by cars, tools and others who loved lowriding. Together, they revived the Dallas Low Riders Club in 2003.

“You have that brotherhood. We love building cars, and you know, turning nothing into something, you know, it’s not a job to us. It’s a way of life,” says Mata.

More of a conductor than an artist

Although Mata shies away from the label “artist,” there is no denying that his custom builds are mobile masterpieces, artistic expressions of family, culture and identity.

Mata and team do more than add hydraulics and wheels to old cars. They reconstruct classic model cars from the frame up – reimagining new designs, custom upholstery, steering, paint jobs, chrome detailing and other specialized modifications.

“I’ve had people tell me, 'You have that eye for it,'" Mata says. "I always look at myself as, you go to the symphony, the guy, you know, the orchestrator. “

Lowriding bonds the family

Just as Mata grew up in the lowrider culture, so are his children. Both of his daughters are in the “lowrider game.” One daughter has even had her car displayed in a museum exhibition in Austin. While some people like to take their kids to the park, family time for the Mata family means driving around and showing off their cars — their artwork.

Keeping the legacy alive

Mata sees lowriding not only as a way to bond with family and build community but also as a way to help the next generation of kids.

Dallas Low Riders Club, along with other car clubs, collects food and toys to give away at their annual Christmas Cruise. Mata says the kids love seeing the cars. Once they have their attention, Mata and others take the opportunity to talk to the kids, telling them to stay focused on their futures and avoid their pitfalls.

“We’re doing what we can, and you know, to help. You know others. Passing something positive to the next generation and keep the legacy alive.”

KERA Arts Docs is an ongoing short documentary series profiling artists and cultural organizations across North Texas.

Find us on the KERA Arts YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@keratxarts

Tune in to KERA TV every Saturday in April 2026 at 9:00am for a broadcast of select KERA Arts Docs.

KERA Arts Docs will screen a collection of episodes at the 20th Dallas International Film Festival in April 2026.