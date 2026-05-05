Sedrick Huckaby is known for his striking, large-scale portraits, where thick, layered brush strokes, capture the intensity in the faces he details, providing an intimate glimpse into their lives. Collectively, his portraits tell larger, nuanced stories of struggle, celebration and community. But beyond the paint, canvas and paper mâché, Huckaby has dedicated his life to connection – connecting people and histories, to help highlight “where we come from, and where we’re going.”