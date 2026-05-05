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In the latest KERA Arts Docs, meet Mark Mata, who revived the Dallas Low Riders Club in 2003 after the murder of his older brother in 1987.
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Dallas photographer Alexandra Hulsey captures the quieter, often unnoticed, details of the State Fair of Texas"What they are not looking at is what I’m trying to find.” It's the latest installment of KERA Arts Docs.
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Sedrick Huckaby is known for his striking, large-scale portraits, where thick, layered brush strokes, capture the intensity in the faces he details, providing an intimate glimpse into their lives. Collectively, his portraits tell larger, nuanced stories of struggle, celebration and community. But beyond the paint, canvas and paper mâché, Huckaby has dedicated his life to connection – connecting people and histories, to help highlight “where we come from, and where we’re going.”
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North Texas artist Justin Ginsberg discusses his approach to making work, teaching, and building community in this Arts Docs profile.