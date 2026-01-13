BTS is back on tour, and will stop in North Texas

After a four-year hiatus, global K-pop group BTS is returning to the stage with a world tour that includes a stop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington in August

The group announced tour dates and the news that a new album will be released in March. It will be BTS’ first full tour since late 2022, when the band went on hiatus at the height of its popularity so the members could complete military service that is mandatory in South Korea.

At the time, BTS dominated international charts, collected major music awards and helped propel K-pop into a global cultural market.

The BTS World Tour begins in April in Goyang, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan before moving through the rest of Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Australia. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Manila, Philippines in March 2027.

Fans, known as the Army, have awaited the group’s return since the final member concluded South Korea’s mandatory military service last year. Live Nation DFW shared the Dallas tour dates on Instagram, prompting enthusiastic comments.

“SEE YOU THERE ARMY!!,” wrote one fan.

Others celebrated the venue choice.

“LETS GOOOOOOO MY DREAM STADIUM FOR THIS TOUR!!!!,” wrote another commenter.

BTS will perform in Dallas on Aug. 15 and 16 at the AT&T Stadium. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 3pm.