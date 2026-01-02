The alter ego of Dallas musician Danny Anchondo Jr., is the star of AT&T PAC’s new musical

Mr. Pixie is a self-described “bad influencer.” So like other would-be social media stars — or big corporate AI for that matter — tapping into your data is key to his success. An alter ego of Dallas singer-songwriter Danny Anchondo Jr., the character is at the center of the satirical Selfie Conscious being presented as part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Elevator Project series.

“It’s about you and your information and how we can use that information for a higher purpose,” Mr. Pixie explains in a promotional video for the interactive musical theater show during which audience members will be encouraged to take pictures of themselves for his benefit. “That purpose: making me famous on the internet.”

On the character’s website, he claims that the audience becomes the star of the show before adding, “Well, let’s not go that far! Your host would never let you steal the show,” reflecting the ego-driven nature of online fame-seeking and how identity is crafted on social media.

Anchondo, a music graduate of the University of North Texas, has released two albums and served as musical director for productions by Shakespeare Dallas, Theatre Three and the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. A workshop version of Selfie Conscious was on the program of the Festival of Independent Theatres in 2024.

Details

Jan. 9-11 at Wyly Studio Theatre. Tickets at attpac.org .

