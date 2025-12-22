Tamales! Tuba Christmas! Kwanzaa Fest! Find last-minute fun in our holiday events guide
The holly, jolly holiday season is winding down, but there’s still time to take in some of the happenings around North Texas. Our event guide will help you wrap up the season like a festive bow on a package.
Here are a few Yuletide events you’ll want to add to your to-do list this week, and a look ahead to area Kwanzaa celebrations.
DANCE
TEXAS BALLET THEATER PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER
Where: Bass Performance Hall – 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth
When: Through Dec. 28
Cost: $69-$162
Follow Clara and her Nutcracker into a world of magic, music, and dance with Texas Ballet Theater. The classic holiday ballet features big splashy sets, glittery costumes and dazzling choreography.
COLLIN COUNTY BALLET THEATRE PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER
Where: Eisemann Center – 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson
When: Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 23, 1:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $38-108
Joining the dancers of the company this year as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier are international ballet artists Daynelis Munoz and Taras Domitro. To make this Nutcracker even more special, the show will also be accompanied by the Plano Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Hector Guzman.
MUSIC
CHRISTMAS AT THE MEYERSON
Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora St., Dallas
When: Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $34-$90
Join Maestro Jerry Junkin and the Dallas Winds for a night of beloved holiday music. The program includes organ preludes, brass fanfares, classic carols, festive favorites and an audience sing-along.
TUBA CHRISTMAS
Where: Thanks-Giving Square – 1627 Pacific Avenue, Dallas
When: Dec. 24, 12 p.m.
Cost: Free
This out-of-the-ordinary free outdoor concert is composed entirely of tubas and euphoniums — over 200 at last year’s gathering. Dress in your favorite holiday attire, grab your jingle bells and head to Thanksgiving Square for this yuletide oom-pah-pah sing-along.
CANDLELIGHT: CAROLS ON STRINGS
Where: Irving Arts Center – 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving When: Dec. 26, 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.
Cost: $33.50-$63.50
Holiday music comes to life under the magical glow of candlelight. The Listeso String Quartet performs lively seasonal favorites such as "12 Days of Christmas," "Deck the Halls" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and also Christmas classics like "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Joy to the World" and "O Holy Night."
KWANZAA
BANDAN KORO: KWANZAA CELEBRATION AND PERFORMANCE
Where: Dallas Children’s Theater – 5938 Skillman St., Dallas
When: Dec. 27, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 adult, $5 child
The Dallas-based Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble shares West African culture through performances, classes and educational programs. Join the group for an evening of performance and community engagement as they celebrate life, family, and the principles of community.
7th ANNUAL JERRY PINKNEY DAY AND KWANZAA CELEBRATION
Where: Dallas Public Library/Forest Green Branch – 9619 Greenville Ave., Dallas
When: Dec. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate Kwanzaa while you learn about award-winning children’s author and illustrator Jerry Pinkney. The family-friendly afternoon event also explores the works of other Black authors of children’s books and includes snacks and Kwanzaa crafts.
KWANZAA CELEBRATION IN DENTON
Where: MLK Jr. Recreation Center – 1300 Wilson St., Denton
When: Dec. 27, 10 a.m-1 p.m.
Cost: Free
The program includes the lighting of the 7 candles and brief presentations representing the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.
DESOTO KWANZAA FEST
Where: DeSoto Civic Center – 211 East Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto
When: Dec. 30, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Experience culture and community at the annual DeSoto Kwanzaa Celebration. Enjoy food, entertainment, vendors and learn about the seven Kwanzaa principles. The event is free, but a donation of two canned goods to the DeSoto Food Pantry is requested.
THEATER
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Where: Wylie Theatre – 2400 Flora St., Dallas
When: Through Dec. 27
Cost: $22.50--$90
You can't let the season go by without indulging in a classic play; and never was there a more definitive holiday play than Dallas Theater Center's annual production of A Christmas Carol. The traditional tale of redemption has everything you love about Christmas--singing, dancing, snow and beautiful lights. Be sure to stay after the show for a conversation with members of the cast.
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
Where: Comerica Center – 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco
When: Dec. 26, 7 p.m.
Cost: $26-$110
The family-friendly Yuletide show blends the circus artistry of acrobats and aerialists with a musical mix of seasonal favorites, performed live.
ART EXHIBITIONS
TEXAS TAMALES: WRAPPED IN TRADITION
Where: Garland City Hall – 200 N. 5th St., Garland
When: On view through Jan. 3
Cost: Free
Explore the deep-rooted history, cultural significance, and culinary artistry of tamales, a staple in Latin American cuisine for thousands of years in this exhibition hosted by the City of Garland and the Mexican American Museum of Texas.
THE NATIVITY PROJECT
Where: Arlington Museum of Art – 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington
When: On view through Jan. 4
Cost: Free
Spanning all fifty states and Washington, D.C., the exhibition features artist Amy J. Schultz’s photographs of outdoor nativity scenes and excerpts from her field journal, gathered over nearly a decade of travel.