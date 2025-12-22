Tamales! Tuba Christmas! Kwanzaa Fest! Find last-minute fun in our holiday events guide

The holly, jolly holiday season is winding down, but there’s still time to take in some of the happenings around North Texas. Our event guide will help you wrap up the season like a festive bow on a package.

Here are a few Yuletide events you’ll want to add to your to-do list this week, and a look ahead to area Kwanzaa celebrations.

Olga Savina/Shutterstock

DANCE

TEXAS BALLET THEATER PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Bass Performance Hall – 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: Through Dec. 28

Cost: $69-$162

Follow Clara and her Nutcracker into a world of magic, music, and dance with Texas Ballet Theater. The classic holiday ballet features big splashy sets, glittery costumes and dazzling choreography.

COLLIN COUNTY BALLET THEATRE PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Eisemann Center – 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

When: Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 23, 1:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $38-108

Joining the dancers of the company this year as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier are international ballet artists Daynelis Munoz and Taras Domitro. To make this Nutcracker even more special, the show will also be accompanied by the Plano Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Hector Guzman.

MUSIC

Alex Kich/Shutterstock

CHRISTMAS AT THE MEYERSON

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $34-$90

Join Maestro Jerry Junkin and the Dallas Winds for a night of beloved holiday music. The program includes organ preludes, brass fanfares, classic carols, festive favorites and an audience sing-along.

TUBA CHRISTMAS

Where: Thanks-Giving Square – 1627 Pacific Avenue, Dallas

When: Dec. 24, 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

This out-of-the-ordinary free outdoor concert is composed entirely of tubas and euphoniums — over 200 at last year’s gathering. Dress in your favorite holiday attire, grab your jingle bells and head to Thanksgiving Square for this yuletide oom-pah-pah sing-along.

CANDLELIGHT: CAROLS ON STRINGS

Where: Irving Arts Center – 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving When: Dec. 26, 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

Cost: $33.50-$63.50

Holiday music comes to life under the magical glow of candlelight. The Listeso String Quartet performs lively seasonal favorites such as "12 Days of Christmas," "Deck the Halls" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and also Christmas classics like "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Joy to the World" and "O Holy Night."

KWANZAA

Ungvar/Shutterstock

BANDAN KORO: KWANZAA CELEBRATION AND PERFORMANCE

Where: Dallas Children’s Theater – 5938 Skillman St., Dallas

When: Dec. 27, 7-8:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 adult, $5 child

The Dallas-based Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble shares West African culture through performances, classes and educational programs. Join the group for an evening of performance and community engagement as they celebrate life, family, and the principles of community.

7th ANNUAL JERRY PINKNEY DAY AND KWANZAA CELEBRATION

Where: Dallas Public Library/Forest Green Branch – 9619 Greenville Ave., Dallas

When: Dec. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Kwanzaa while you learn about award-winning children’s author and illustrator Jerry Pinkney. The family-friendly afternoon event also explores the works of other Black authors of children’s books and includes snacks and Kwanzaa crafts.

KWANZAA CELEBRATION IN DENTON

Where: MLK Jr. Recreation Center – 1300 Wilson St., Denton

When: Dec. 27, 10 a.m-1 p.m.

Cost: Free

The program includes the lighting of the 7 candles and brief presentations representing the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

DESOTO KWANZAA FEST

Where: DeSoto Civic Center – 211 East Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto

When: Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Experience culture and community at the annual DeSoto Kwanzaa Celebration. Enjoy food, entertainment, vendors and learn about the seven Kwanzaa principles. The event is free, but a donation of two canned goods to the DeSoto Food Pantry is requested.

THEATER

Tanita Ko/Shutterstock

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Where: Wylie Theatre – 2400 Flora St., Dallas

When: Through Dec. 27

Cost: $22.50--$90

You can't let the season go by without indulging in a classic play; and never was there a more definitive holiday play than Dallas Theater Center's annual production of A Christmas Carol. The traditional tale of redemption has everything you love about Christmas--singing, dancing, snow and beautiful lights. Be sure to stay after the show for a conversation with members of the cast.

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND

Where: Comerica Center – 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco

When: Dec. 26, 7 p.m.

Cost: $26-$110

The family-friendly Yuletide show blends the circus artistry of acrobats and aerialists with a musical mix of seasonal favorites, performed live.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Aliaksandr Mazurenka/Shutterstock

TEXAS TAMALES: WRAPPED IN TRADITION

Where: Garland City Hall – 200 N. 5th St., Garland

When: On view through Jan. 3

Cost: Free

Explore the deep-rooted history, cultural significance, and culinary artistry of tamales, a staple in Latin American cuisine for thousands of years in this exhibition hosted by the City of Garland and the Mexican American Museum of Texas.

THE NATIVITY PROJECT

Where: Arlington Museum of Art – 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington

When: On view through Jan. 4

Cost: Free

Spanning all fifty states and Washington, D.C., the exhibition features artist Amy J. Schultz’s photographs of outdoor nativity scenes and excerpts from her field journal, gathered over nearly a decade of travel.