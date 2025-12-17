We pop into the Tipsy Elf in Dallas for eggnog, drag bingo and over-the-top holiday cheer

Christmas is popping up all over North Texas, and so are Christmas-themed pop-up bars.

Alexsis Jones is KERA’s newest producer and reporter, so it seemed only fitting to conscript her on a trip with me to explore The Tipsy Elf in the Bishop Arts Neighborhood of Oak Cliff.

The over-the-top Christmas bar is one of the oldest and largest holiday bars in North Texas. It started about six years ago at a house on North Bishop Avenue. It was so successful; it moved across the street and took over the much larger bar and restaurant, Casablanca, this holiday season.

We wanted to see inside, so we did what any reporters would do. We showed up unannounced at their front door with mics in hand.

Lucky for us, Executive Chef Nick Hurry was only too happy to show us around.

Therese Powell/KERA

“We kind of started as a Griswold’s-themed kind of joke Christmas,” Hurry said. “Early on, the goal was to have enough lights to blow fuses during the middle of service and enough ornaments outside to look comically over the top.”

The bar has pared back, but there’s still plenty of Christmas packed into the space--a shipping container full of ornaments, lights and tinsel, in fact.

Hurry said it takes a 20-person team about 10 full days to convert the Casablanca into the Tipsy Elf.

Sting who?

Our tour started with a peek inside the Christmas-themed karaoke rooms, including one sporting floor-to-ceiling green faux fur aptly named “The Grinch Room,” another with disco balls and one with crushed velvet and a rock n roll feel called “The Red Room.”

Hurry remarked that the room reminded him of the pop singer, Sting.

I turned to 25-year-old Alexsis and asked her if she knew who Sting was.

“I’m gonna admit, I only know references to him,” she replied.

I can’t tell you how old that makes me feel.

A spicy, neighborhood feel

The Tipsy Elf offers a menu of holiday drinks guaranteed to put you in a Fa-la-la state of mind.

Besides karaoke, the space also includes several walk-up bars, each with different themes, décor and drinks.

We met up with Iluggy Recinos inside the Navidad Bar--he's the guy charged with designing the Latin-themed music and decorations there.

Recinos, who’s from Honduras, said it was important to him that the bar was genuine and resonated with the Latin feel of the neighborhood.

“It's not just for Mexicans. It’s for all Latin cultures--that they feel like, ‘ O oh, this is my mom's living room Christmas party.’ It’s got to be over bedazzled, with a lot of spice and a lot of flavor,” Recinos said.

Recinos is also the mixologist at the Navidad bar. He created a holiday eggnog made with plantains that tastes like a traditional Central American breakfast--but with alcohol.

Since I was driving, Alexsis took one for the team and volunteered to give the eggnog a taste.

“I've never tried eggnog before,” Alexsis said. “It's something I've always avoided at family holidays, mostly because it's my crazy uncle who brings it and it's homemade.”

The twist in Recino’s eggnog turned Alexsis into a fan.

“I think the toasted plantains add an extra level to it. So honestly, I think I'm an eggnog fan now.”



The main event

Therese Powell/KERA Even though she'd never played, Alexsis won a round of bingo at the Tipsy Elf which was hosted by Gloria Divine.

After the taste test, we headed over to the “Red Elf District” lounge for the main attraction—Tipsy Bingo!

Far from being your grandma’s bingo, this game is hosted by drag performer Gloria Divine, who comes dressed as Mrs. Claus for the occasion.

“You can get a Santa Claus anywhere, but not always can you get a Mrs. Claus in full drag garb,” Gloria said.



And drag she is. Dressed in a “White Christmas-style costume and a Marilyn Monroe hairstyle, Gloria calls out (and occasionally sings) phrases like “Elfing Around” and “Silent Night” instead of numbers and letters in this extra-tinsel version of the game.

“My inspiration is kind of like the ‘40s and ‘50s into the ‘60s. I love that era and that kind of style,” Gloria said. “It's just such a wonderful opportunity. It's my creative outlet. I get to come and sing and raise money for charity, so I love it a lot.”

That's right. Besides being a whole lot of fun, all the bingo card proceeds are donated to DIFFA Dallas, a group that combats HIV/AIDS in North Texas.

And speaking of fun, it was a banner night for Alexsis.



Not only was it her first time trying eggnog (which she loved), but it was also her first time playing bingo—and she won!

And best of all for me… now she knows who Sting is.



Details: The Tipsy Elf, 250 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas. Open through Dec. 28. Gloria Divine hosts Tipsy Bingo on Wednesday, Dec. 17.



