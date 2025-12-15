Make your spirits bright with Nutcracker ballets, holiday bingo and a cookie tasting contest

It’s not your imagination—the holiday season is flying by.

If the idea of Christmas being just around the corner makes you feel anxious because there's still so much to do, relax. Don't let the yuletide chaos get you down. Get out there and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with these picks for this week's holiday event guide.

FESTIVALS & MARKETS

Dulce Rubia

SANTA’S SWEETS SHOWDOWN

Where: The White Stable – 190 W. Main St., Suite 104, Lewisville When: Dec. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 20, 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $15-$30

Head to Old Town Lewisville for a two-day holiday cookie festival where you can taste cookies and vote for the best holiday baker in DFW. Sample cookies from over 20 of the top bakers in the North Texas area while you enjoy live music, holiday crafts, Christmas trivia and free hot chocolate and Christmas photos.

FLEA HARVEY’S CHRISTMAS MARKET AND PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Where: Lee Harvey’s – 1807 Gould St., Dallas

When: Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, pet photo with Santa $20 (registration required)

Join Lee Harvey's for its annual holiday shopping experience. Start with breakfast tacos and mimosas and then take a stroll around the front yard for a curated lineup of artists, makers, and local small businesses offering everything from jewelry and pottery to vinyl, apparel, art, collectibles, and more. Bring your pets (and kids) for photos with Santa. The Love Pit will also be onsite with adoptable dogs, merchandise and opportunities to learn how you can volunteer or foster.

MELANIN & MISTLETOE: BUY BLACK HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

Where: Tommie M Allen Recreation Center – 7071 Bonnie View Ln., Dallas

When: Dec. 21, 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Support Black-owned businesses at this annual holiday festival. The celebration includes free photos with a Black Santa, 60+ Black-owned vendors, an ugly sweater contest, live music and a complimentary 30-ft pasta bar.

GRINCH VENDOR MARKET

Where: Community Beer Company - 3110 Commonwealth Dr., Dallas

When: Dec. 21, noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Enjoy a day full of festive fun and Whoville-sized spirit (even if the Grinch doesn't agree). Shop local vendors, snap a photo with the Grinch, browse sweets, jewelry, crafts, dog treats and more. And speaking of dog treats, the market is dog friendly.

TEXAS CHRISTKINDL MARKET

Where: North Plaza at Globe Life Field - 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington

When: Through Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

The over 70-year relationship between Arlington and its sister city, Bad Königshofen, inspired the first Texas Christkindl Market 2011. Stroll through rows of decorated booths offering handmade gifts, ornaments, and European-inspired treats. Visitors can enjoy more than 30 live performances, from local choirs and dance troupes and bands throughout the season.

HANUKKAH

vetre/Shutterstock

CHANUKA AT CITYLINE

Where: CityLine – 1160 Stateline St., Richardson

When: Dec. 16, 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

The 4th annual Chanukah at Cityline features a grand Menorah lighting, Chanukah delicacies and gelt drop from a fire truck.

CHABAD OF FRISCO CHANUKAH CELEBRATION

Where: The Star in Frisco – 1 Cowboys Way, Frisco

When: Dec. 17, 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Chabad of Frisco's 12th annual Chanukah celebration includes a performance from British singer/songwriter Alex Clare, dreidels and gelt, activities for kids, and a pop-up Chanukah shop.

MENORAH LIGHTING CELEBRATION

Where: Klyde Warren Park – 2012 Woodall Rogers Freeway, Dallas

When: Dec. 18, 5 to 7:30 p.m

Cost: Free

Klyde Warren Park becomes the center of Jewish pride when Intown Chabad hosts its annual Chanukah celebration. Festivities include singing, dancing, latkes, donuts and a concert by the neo-Hasidic band Zusha. The night ends with the lighting of a giant pink menorah.

MUSIC

Andrew Angelov/Shutterstock

SOUNDS OF THE SEASON

Where: White’s Chapel Methodist Church – 185 S. White Chapel Blvd., Southlake

When: Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $16.50-$31.50

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents selections from 'The Nutcracker' and seasonal favorites such as "White Christmas" and Sleigh Ride" at its annual holiday concert. The family-friendly performance also includes a Holly Jolly sing-along.

BRASSY CHRISTMAS

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $31-$79

This one-night-only holiday concert showcases the DSO brass and percussion alongside the Lay Family Organ.

A WESTERN CHRISTMAS REVUE WITH THE LIGHT CRUST DOUGHBOYS

Where: SMU Campus, Perkins Chapel – 6001 Bishop Blvd., Dallas

When: Dec. 18, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Light Crust Doughboys deliver carols with a Texas twang at their Western Christmas Revue at the SMU. After the show, stick around for a reception and a reading of Charles Dickens' 'Christmas Carol' in the Bridwell Library.

POLYPHONIC SPREE HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Where: Majestic Theatre – 1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

Cost: Check website for ticket prices

Enjoy an evening of holiday music and fun with local choral rock band The Polyphonic Spree. The family friendly concert also includes pre-show activities such as face painting, balloon animals and accordion music in the lobby and photo ops with Vixen the reindeer and Santa in front of the theater.

HOLIDAZE MUSIC BINGO

Where: Sweet Tooth Hotel – 1511 Elm St., Dallas

When: Dec. 20, 8 p.m.

Cost: $16

Grab your friends, put on your best ugly sweater and head to the Sweet Tooth Hotel for a night of holiday bingo. Enjoy four rounds of bingo, specialty cocktails and access to the Dreamland art exhibition.

DANCE

Elena Chevalier/Shutterstock

BALLET NORTH TEXAS PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Moody Performance Hall – 2520 Flora Street, Dallas

When: Dec. 19-21

Cost: $27-$106

Ballet North Texas spirits audiences off to the Land of Sweets with its annual production of The Nutcracker. The Christmas ballet features fanciful scenes, a towering Christmas tree, sparkling snowflakes, graceful waltzing flowers, and a captivating cast of characters, including the ethereal Sugar Plum Fairy. A Special sensory-friendly performance is offered at 2 p.m. on December 20 for those with sensory sensitivities, autism spectrum disorder or other special needs.

WORLD BALLET COMPANY PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Majestic Theatre – 1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: Dec. 17-18 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $54-$154

This production follows Marie's classic Christmas Eve dream journey with her Nutcracker Prince and features the Mouse King, snowflakes, and dances in the Kingdom of Sweets. The holiday ballet features 40 world-class dancers, over 150 hand-sewn costumes, and hand-crafted sets.

TUZER BALLET PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Eisemann Center – 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson When: Dec. 20-21 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $41-$101

The Tuzer Ballet presents its 40th production of the holiday ballet that transports visitors to a world of swirling snowflakes, magical gifts and the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Professional soloists and young dancers light up the stage with choreography by Pat and Tanju Tuzer.

THEATER

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Where: Courtyard Theater of Plano – 1509 H. Ave., Plano

When: Dec. 19-21

Cost: $20-$37

Repertory Company Theatre brings the beloved classic film to the stage this holiday season. Set on Christmas Eve of 1946, the play follows George Baily, a man so discouraged he thinks of ending his life. Luckily, Clarence, a guardian angel comes along just in the nick of time and shows George that every life matters.

FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS

Where: Lyric Stage Studio – 1170 Quaker St., Dallas

When: Through Dec. 21

Cost: $42.50-$62.50

At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren't sure why they've returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but after receiving a call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney, the legendary group, The Plaids decide to return to Earth to perform a Christmas special. Their posthumous concert fulfills their mission of bringing harmony to the world.

THE BEULAVILLE BAPTIST BOOK CLUB PRESENTS: A BUR-LESS-O NUTCRACKER

Where: Addison Conference and Theatre Centre – 15650 Addison Road, Addison

When: Through Dec. 26

Cost: $29-$35

The women of the Beulaville Baptist Book Club are in big trouble financially. As a last-ditch attempt to save their beloved book club, the ladies decide to do a fundraiser and hire the Beaumont Ballet to perform Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. See what happens when they inadvertently hired a burlesque troupe to perform instead. This event is for ages 15 and over.

