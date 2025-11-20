Looking for a book club? Here are some in North Texas

Whether you’re ready to read fantasy, memoirs, self-help or novels, a good book unlocks new worlds once we start turning the pages.

And if you don’t want to read alone, there are dozens of book clubs across North Texas where you can connect with other bibliophiles and discuss your favorite read.

From Brown Book Babes to The Wild Detectives, here are a few local book clubs where you can dive into some literature:

Deep Vellum’s Homer Out Loud

Want a taste for the classics? This book club meets weekly to read Homer’s epics like The Iliad and The Odyssey, seminal pieces of Western literature that can help round out your literary knowledge. They may be hundreds of pages long, but fellow club members will help you get through these dense, complicated works.

For the next meeting on Nov. 24, the group will be reading Book 12 of The Iliad, translated by Emily Wilson.

Details: Every Monday at 6 p.m.

Dallas Public Library

If you’re going to check out a book at the Dallas Public Library, you can also join a book club. There’s the Teen Book Club , where teens ages 13 to 17 are led by their peers in discussions. Older book lovers can enjoy classic literature at the Great Books Book Club .

The Silent Book Club

There’s even the Silent Book Club, a space for those who want to read with company but not have to talk. Every month, visitors can bring a book, enjoy some quiet reading time and then hang out at the social half hour to catch up with friends.

The Wild Detectives’ WD Book Club

The independent bookstore, bar and coffeeshop in the Bishop Arts District hosts its very own book club. Each month, bibliophiles can come together to talk about a book that can be found on Wild Detectives’ shelves.

Previous books discussed at the club include Ottessa Moshfegh’s My Year of Rest and Relaxation and Michèle Audin’s One Hundred Twenty-One Days.

Brown Book Babes

This book club for Black women in North Texas is community-focused and all about sharing the love of reading. On a monthly basis, members have deep discussions about a selected book and connect over good vibes.

Some of the books this group has read include Evan Winter’s The Rage of Dragons and Tiffany D. Jackson’s Monday’s Not Coming: A Psychological Thriller.

INSTAGRAM

Haewon’s Book Club

Led by Korean American book enthusiast Haewon Park, this club gathers monthly for reading and conversations at spots like the Apprentice Creative Space in Dallas. For members, it’s a time to catch up on reading and get to know bookish friends. Many meetings are BYOB or “bring your own book.”

Interabang’s Book Club

This independent bookstore in University Park hosts its own book club specifically for fiction. Members can delve into new characters, plots and worlds from different authors’ imaginations. Past titles from this year’s meetings include Katie Kitamura’s Audition and Alejo Carpentier’s Explosion in a Cathedral.

Details: First Tuesday of every month

Whose Books

This independent, Latina-owned Oak Cliff bookstore offers a number of different book clubs led by various community members. You can take your pick based on when you’re available and whether you want to dive into suspense, a coming-of-age story, folktales or other genres.

