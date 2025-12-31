Here are the North Texas festivals and events happening in 2026

In 2026, North Texans can look forward to a variety of festivals, concerts and events.

Coffee lovers can taste different brews at the North Texas Coffee Fest. Music lovers can sing along at Lady Gaga and Doja Cat concerts. Soccer fanatics can cheer at FIFA World Cup matches.

Want to plan your outings for the new year? Here’s a list of events to get you started:

North Texas Coffee Fest

If you need a jolt of caffeine to kick off the new year, the North Texas Coffee Fest may be the right spot for you. The third annual coffee fest in Denison will feature a variety of local roasters and vendors for caffeine lovers. Whether you love cold brew, lattes or espresso, it’s an opportunity to bring your friends for a coffee crawl.

Details: Jan. 31-Feb.1, 401 Niche Coffee Shop, 410 W Main St., Denison, TX, United States, Texas 75020

Lady Gaga Concert

The MAYHEM tour is coming to Dickies Arena in February and March. That means fans can enjoy Mother Monster performing choreography like “The Dead Dance”, elaborate sets and costumes and…drama. Lots of drama. As many Little Monsters have said about the Mayhem ball, it’s more than just a concert. It’s a life-changing experience witnessing Gaga at her best, paying tribute to her storied career.

Details: Feb. 28, Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Dallas Art Book Fair

Literature lovers can take part in Dallas’ thriving book scene by attending the beloved Dallas Art Book Fair in March. The weekend fair will be a celebration of print culture gathering artists, publishers, galleries and book stores. Sponsored by The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation this year, the popular event is free to the public.

Details: March 21-22, The Dallas Contemporary, 161 Glass St. Dallas, TX, admission is free

Dallas Soul Food Festival

There are few things more heatedly debated than who cooks the best soul food in the South. At the Dallas Soul Food Festival, you’ll be able to take your pick from 30 food vendors from Dallas, Houston, Kansas, Arkansas and other states. There will be classics like oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, barbecue, pork chops with vegan and keto options available.

Details: March 22 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, admission is free

FoodieLand Food Festival

The nationwide food festival is hosting an event in Dallas’ Fair Park with over 200 vendors. In the past, food highlights at Texas FoodieLand festivals include Hawaiian honey cones filled with ice cream, milk bread sandos and brisket quesadillas. There will also be games, live music and artisan shops.

Details: April 17-19, Fair Park

2026 FIFA World Cup

It’s all North Texas sports fans can talk about these days: the FIFA world cup is coming to Arlington’s Dallas Stadium in June and July. Visitors will be able to watch matches with the world’s best players from Japan, Argentina, Austria, Croatia, England, Jordan and the Netherlands. North Texas will take part in the massive 104-game tournament featuring 48 teams across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Details: June 14-July 14, Dallas Stadium in Arlington, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Doja Cat Concert

The performer’s “Tour Ma Vie” is set to make a stop at the American Airlines Center in November. The singer and rapper’s new tour is pop-centric with an ode to decades like the 80s. While some fans have complained about the lack of production, Doja Cat has said in her clapbacks that she’s focused on the vocals and music.