Got plans for New Year's Eve? Ring in 2026 with these North Texas celebrations
Before you break out the confetti and the noise makers, take a look at our holiday events guide. You find plenty of ideas for the best places in North Texas to celebrate the New Year.
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROYAL MASQUERADE BALL
Where: The Statler Hotel – 1914 Commerce St., Dallas
When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Cost: $150
Put on your mask and join other kings and queens at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas for a New Year's Eve Royal Masquerade Ball. The celebration includes an open bar, a full casino, dance music and, of course, free champagne.
NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH THE DSO
Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 525 Commerce Street, Fort Worth
When: Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $74-$212
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra welcomes the New Year tonight in a “So long 2025” and “Hello! 2026” celebratory concert. The performance includes waltzes, polkas, marches, overtures, favorite operetta excerpts, plus a few surprises to help ring in the new year. There will also be tunes by Johann Strauss, Jr., whose 200th birthday was just celebrated.
NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH SQUEEZEBOX BANDITS
Where: The Post at River East – 2925 Race St., Fort Worth
When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
Cost: $25-$100
Want to celebrate the New Year but still be home in your jammies when the clock strikes midnight? Head over to The Post at River East in Fort Worth, where they’ll be ringing in the New Year early with Americana singer/songwriter David Tribble and The Squeezebox Bandits, a group that describes their sound as “honkytonk country with a Tex-Mex flavor.”
BUCKIN’ NEW YEAR’S EVE IN THE STOCKYARDS
Where: Cowtown Coliseum – 121 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth
When: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
Cost: $61-$164
Tell 2025 to buck off and say howdy to 2026 with a New Year's Eve celebration in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The event features live performances by country artists, plus a night of rodeo including, bronc riding, bull riding, and American freestyle bullfighting. When the clock strikes midnight, a large pyrotechnic display lights up the arena.
16TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL AT SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM
Where: South Side Ballroom –1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas
When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cost: $55-$108
Sending 2025 out with a bang at the 16th annual New Year's Eve Ball. Your ticket gets access to four parties spanning across two floors, each with full-service bars. Each room features a unique theme and a different style of music spun by some of Dallas' Top DJs. Bonus! At midnight, you’ll have a great view of the downtown Dallas fireworks from both floors.
PARTY LIKE IT’S 1986 AT FREE PLAY DENTON
Where: Free Play Denton – 101 W. Hickory St., Denton
When: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
Cost: $21
Free Play Denton is celebrating New Year's Eve like it's 1986, 1996 and 2086. Your ticket to this time-bending experience includes 5 hours of unlimited play in the arcade, midnight confetti explosion, midnight retro breakfast buffet, midnight champagne, NYE party swag and secret time travel experiences from 2086.
LONE STAR NEW YEAR’S EVE AT REUNION TOWER
Where: Streets near Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas
When: Dec. 31, 11:59 p.m.
Cost: Free
Catch the 10th anniversary of the city’s NYE celebration at Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas. The Texas-sized light show features over 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects and nearly 500 drones. There is no viewing of the fireworks at Reunion Tower, but you can see the show from anywhere nearby in downtown Dallas. The display begins promptly at 11:59 p.m. and will be simulcast on The Spot (98.7 FM).
NEW YEAR’S EVE COSMIC CABARET AT MEOW WOLF
Where: Meow Wolf - 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Suite 253, Grapevine
When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Cost: $44
Ring in the new year in The Real Unreal at Meow Wolf. The art wonderland hosts a special “Adulti-Verse” New Year’s Eve party” for ages 21 and over. Enjoy performances by Nightshade Burlesque and tarot readings. The evening also includes multiple DJs spinning music perfect for dancing, an ethereal countdown and a champagne toast at midnight.
NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY BASH WITH PAUL VARGHESE & FRIENDS
Where: Backdoor Comedy--940 E. Belt Line Rd., Richardson
When: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 for 8 p.m. show, $50 for 10:30 p.m. show
End the year with a laugh. Backdoor Comedy Club’s annual event presents two shows featuring comedian Paul Varghese from Comedy Central and Showtime. Also appearing is Emmy Award winner Linda Stogner, plus other Backdoor Comedy favorites. The later show includes a New Year’s countdown, party favors, a Champagne toast at midnight, black-eyed peas and cornbread after midnight and a ticket to a future show.