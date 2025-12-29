Got plans for New Year's Eve? Ring in 2026 with these North Texas celebrations

Before you break out the confetti and the noise makers, take a look at our holiday events guide. You find plenty of ideas for the best places in North Texas to celebrate the New Year.

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROYAL MASQUERADE BALL

Where: The Statler Hotel – 1914 Commerce St., Dallas

When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Cost: $150

Put on your mask and join other kings and queens at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas for a New Year's Eve Royal Masquerade Ball. The celebration includes an open bar, a full casino, dance music and, of course, free champagne.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH THE DSO

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 525 Commerce Street, Fort Worth

When: Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $74-$212

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra welcomes the New Year tonight in a “So long 2025” and “Hello! 2026” celebratory concert. The performance includes waltzes, polkas, marches, overtures, favorite operetta excerpts, plus a few surprises to help ring in the new year. There will also be tunes by Johann Strauss, Jr., whose 200th birthday was just celebrated.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH SQUEEZEBOX BANDITS

Where: The Post at River East – 2925 Race St., Fort Worth

When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Cost: $25-$100

Want to celebrate the New Year but still be home in your jammies when the clock strikes midnight? Head over to The Post at River East in Fort Worth, where they’ll be ringing in the New Year early with Americana singer/songwriter David Tribble and The Squeezebox Bandits, a group that describes their sound as “honkytonk country with a Tex-Mex flavor.”

BUCKIN’ NEW YEAR’S EVE IN THE STOCKYARDS

Where: Cowtown Coliseum – 121 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth

When: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Cost: $61-$164

Tell 2025 to buck off and say howdy to 2026 with a New Year's Eve celebration in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The event features live performances by country artists, plus a night of rodeo including, bronc riding, bull riding, and American freestyle bullfighting. When the clock strikes midnight, a large pyrotechnic display lights up the arena.

16TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL AT SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM

Where: South Side Ballroom –1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas

When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cost: $55-$108

Sending 2025 out with a bang at the 16th annual New Year's Eve Ball. Your ticket gets access to four parties spanning across two floors, each with full-service bars. Each room features a unique theme and a different style of music spun by some of Dallas' Top DJs. Bonus! At midnight, you’ll have a great view of the downtown Dallas fireworks from both floors.

PARTY LIKE IT’S 1986 AT FREE PLAY DENTON

Where: Free Play Denton – 101 W. Hickory St., Denton

When: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Cost: $21

Free Play Denton is celebrating New Year's Eve like it's 1986, 1996 and 2086. Your ticket to this time-bending experience includes 5 hours of unlimited play in the arcade, midnight confetti explosion, midnight retro breakfast buffet, midnight champagne, NYE party swag and secret time travel experiences from 2086.

LONE STAR NEW YEAR’S EVE AT REUNION TOWER

Where: Streets near Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas

When: Dec. 31, 11:59 p.m.

Cost: Free

Catch the 10th anniversary of the city’s NYE celebration at Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas. The Texas-sized light show features over 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects and nearly 500 drones. There is no viewing of the fireworks at Reunion Tower, but you can see the show from anywhere nearby in downtown Dallas. The display begins promptly at 11:59 p.m. and will be simulcast on The Spot (98.7 FM).

NEW YEAR’S EVE COSMIC CABARET AT MEOW WOLF

Where: Meow Wolf - 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Suite 253, Grapevine

When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Cost: $44

Ring in the new year in The Real Unreal at Meow Wolf. The art wonderland hosts a special “Adulti-Verse” New Year’s Eve party” for ages 21 and over. Enjoy performances by Nightshade Burlesque and tarot readings. The evening also includes multiple DJs spinning music perfect for dancing, an ethereal countdown and a champagne toast at midnight.

NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY BASH WITH PAUL VARGHESE & FRIENDS

Where: Backdoor Comedy--940 E. Belt Line Rd., Richardson

When: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 for 8 p.m. show, $50 for 10:30 p.m. show

End the year with a laugh. Backdoor Comedy Club’s annual event presents two shows featuring comedian Paul Varghese from Comedy Central and Showtime. Also appearing is Emmy Award winner Linda Stogner, plus other Backdoor Comedy favorites. The later show includes a New Year’s countdown, party favors, a Champagne toast at midnight, black-eyed peas and cornbread after midnight and a ticket to a future show.

