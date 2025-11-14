You can smell the absurdity of Sam Shepard’s ‘Action’ in sharply rendered production at Undermain Theatre

Real food is rarely consumed on stage, and pre-show speeches don’t often include an explicit instruction not to walk through the performance area afterward. Both happen and may be related in Undermain Theatre’s daring production of the absurdist Sam Shepard play Action, the former triggering the necessity for the latter.

Four disoriented people with interesting names — especially the guys, Shooter and Jeep — are holed up in a house, sitting and flailing around a table. From their nonsensical dialogue and violent outbursts, paranoia is obviously in the air. The 1974 play is said to take place in some kind of post-apocalypse, though the events that caused this gathering of mentally deranged survivors are never spelled out. They act as if they’re in danger.

Christmas lights hanging around four of the trademark columns in Undermain’s basement black box mark the season. Other than that, you’re on your own in determining time and place. Shepard was still in his Theater of the Absurd phase before turning to more grounded, if equally disturbing work like True West and Fool for Love that cemented his reputation.

Director Christina Cranshaw, Undermain’s new artistic associate, engages all of the senses, smell most pungently. The actors tear at and devour a turkey, a good portion of which winds up on the floor as their mania ramps up. The sick odors of cooked meat arrive in waves. Later, Jeep (Caleb Mosley) finds a fish at the bottom of a barrel of well water. For no apparent reason, it gets slit open, releasing fresh ripples of unholy aroma into the air.

Paul Semrad From left, Mikaela Baker, Taylor Harris, Caleb Mosley and Sienna Castañeda Abbott play paranoid characters in Sam Shepard's absurdist "Action" at Undermain Theatre.

And those aren’t the only ways in which this lively production grabs and keeps the audience’s attention. Over the course of the play’s breakneck 50 minutes, the characters synchronize their coffee drinking, tap dance and stand on their heads while making references to Fred Astaire and Walt Whitman.

Intermittently throughout the intense sprint, they pass around a thick hardbound book trying to find the page where they left off reading. It becomes an obsession. In fits of rage, Mosley repeatedly throws his chair. By the end, Shooter (Taylor Harris) is trapped under another one. At first, he doesn’t want any turkey, only to rant a few minutes later that he’s starving.

The men are clearly more far gone than the women, though Lupe (Sienna Casteñeda Abbott) has an equally crazed stare. Meanwhile, Liza (Mikaela Baker) appears chill in comparison, though she’s the first to attack into the turkey she’s cooked for the holiday.

Paul Semrad Caleb Mosley as Jeep is often given to unexplained fears in Undermain Theatre's production of "Action."

What makes Undermain’s Action so riveting is its unpredictability, sharply rendered. The script is a kind of stream of consciousness, like when the arrival of the turkey dinner leads to talk of cows and chickens and the men pretend to be dancing bears.

Glimmers of meaning emerge. America was going through a tough political time in the mid-’70s, not unlike the present day. At one point, the characters discuss the concept of community. Jeep describes Whitman as a “passionate father bleeding for his country.”

In the last part of the play, the women hang red clothing on a rotating rack above the stage. When it finally stops moving, there’s a white noose hovering over the actors. What’s the significance, beyond man’s penchant for self-destruction?

Best to enjoy the Smell-O-Vision ride and, unlike the characters, not worry. Just be careful not to step in the mess on your way out.

Details

Through Dec. 7 at 3200 Main St. $18.50-$48.50. undermain.org .

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.