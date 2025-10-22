Head to the Cedar Springs Strip for the ultimate Dallas Halloween party

The spookiest time of the year is almost here, and there’s no better way to celebrate than at one of the largest Halloween parties in North Texas.

Gather up the ghouls and head to the Oak Lawn area of Dallas for an evening of frightful fun at the Dallas Halloween Block Party. The annual event returns to the Cedar Springs and Oak Lawn strip and the large parking lot behind the bars S4, TMC, JR.’s and Sue Ellen’s. It also extends to the parking lot behind Dallas Woody’s at 4011 Cedar Springs Road.

Be sure to check the event website for updates before heading out and check the Go See DFW for even more Halloween fun.

Highlights of the free party for ages 18 and up include:

A Halloween costume runway down the middle of Cedar Springs.

The Halloween Town Market. New this year, the market features goods, crafts and creations from local makers, artists and merchants.

Drag performances.

DJ Jussy and DJ Memoz, spinning records all evening.

Live music.

Food.

Beer and cocktails for those 21 and up.

Details : Oct. 28 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Cedar Springs Road (near Throckmorton Street), Dallas. Free. dallashalloweenblockparty.com

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.