Festival for car lovers at Texas Motor Speedway adds Halloween flair in 2025

Engines will roar and car culture will take center stage as Fuel Fest rolls into the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

“It’s getting everybody together that enjoys cars of all makes, all models and people from all walks of life,” said Cody Walker, actor and founder of Fuel Fest.

Fuel Fest is a celebration of the car culture, its inspiration drawn from a goal to create a fun event that would be not only be sustainable, but able to donate a portion of proceeds to organization Reach Out Worldwide. The organization was founded by Cody Walker’s late brother, actor and producer Paul Walker, in 2010. It assists in bringing first responders to disaster areas to help increase local relief efforts.

This marks Fuel Fest’s fourth year at Texas Motor Speedway and the first time it will be held in the fall.

Courtesy of Fuel Fest Fuel Fest was created by actor Cody Walker, and this year it will be held on Oct. 25 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The festival is Halloween-themed, and attendees can wear their costumes a week early. There will be a costume contest for both children and adults, and the winners will receive a prize on the main stage. Plus, festival goers can also decorate their trunk and bring candy for trunk or treaters.

The show will also feature more than 700 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus drift ride-alongs and Fast and Furious screen-used movie cars, various interactive fan racing activities and attractions.

Taste of Tokyo will be giving fans a Japanese underground car meet vibe with a variety of cars you’re likely to see cruising through the streets of Tokyo.

Furious franchise stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker will be making appearances as well. Conway The Machine and MADDS will be performing live music.

“It’s not just a car show. It’s a live, breathing event,” Walker said. “We’re mixing live-action motorsports, along with a car show and stage.”

DETAILS: Oct. 25 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Texas Motor Speedway,3545 Lone Star Cir, Fort Worth. Admission tickets start at $35, and kids 12 and under are free.

