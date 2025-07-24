Want to enjoy North Texas museums for free? Here’s where to go

Everything seems more expensive these days, but going to the museum doesn’t have to be.

In North Texas, a number of museums offer free admission on select days or year-round. That means you can experience the arts with your family, friends or a date without paying an entry fee.

Here’s a list of museums that offer free admission:

Dallas Museum of Art

Every first Sunday of the month, visitors can get free admission to one of Dallas’ most popular museums. This includes access to its permanent collection and rotating exhibitions. Plus, stop by from 2 to 3 p.m. to get docent-led collections tours.

Details: First Sundays of the month, Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas, TX 75201

Nasher Sculpture Center

Interested in seeing some contemporary sculpture? Every first Saturday of the month, visitors can tour the Nasher museum and sculpture garden for free. There’s also family programming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From March through October of this year, visitors can join ’Til Midnight at the Nasher every third Friday of the month. The late-night event includes outdoor concerts, film screenings and opportunities to view art. Guests can also grab a drink from the bar and order from a Wolfgang Puck catering menu.

Details: First Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and family programming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ’Til Midnight at the Nasher is every third Friday of the month, March through October, 2001 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201

The Crow Museum of Asian Art

The museum’s two locations in the Dallas Arts District and The University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson are free to the public. Visitors can experience ancient to contemporary art from Asia through permanent and rotating exhibitions.

Details: Free when open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. UTD location: 800 W. Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080. Dallas Arts District location: 2010 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201

The African American Museum of Dallas

In the heart of Fair Park, general admission to The African American Museum of Dallas is free when it’s open from Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the museum’s permanent exhibitions to learn about the Freedman’s Cemetery and African American folk art.

Details: Free when open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 3536 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

In the heart of Fort Worth’s cultural district, visitors can experience American art at the Amon Carter for free. The Carter offers free docent-led tours Fridays through Sundays. And on the second Thursday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m., the museum hosts an event at which guests can mingle with other art enthusiasts and meet artists with a cocktail in hand.

Details: Free admission year-round. 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

At the Modern, TGIF takes on a new meaning because the museum offers free admission on Fridays. Visitors can check out the permanent collections or just marvel at the serene beauty of the building itself, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Details: Free admission on Fridays, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth, TX 76107

The Dallas Contemporary

A hidden gem inside Dallas’ Design District, The Dallas Contemporary is always free to the public when it’s open from Tuesday through Sunday. The Contemporary has previously featured work by artists including Shepard Fairey, Jose Dávila and Gabrielle Goliath.

Details: Free when open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 161 Glass St., Dallas, TX 75207

Dallas Cultural Centers (Oak Cliff, Bath House, Latino, South Dallas)

Did you know Dallas’ cultural centers host free public events year-round? At the Latino Cultural Center, check out its latest exhibition or learn how to line dance. You can also attend one of the Bath House’s concerts or visual art workshops.

Details: Check with each cultural center’s website.

Irving Arts Center

The Irving Arts Center hosts free days every second Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. geared towards families. Parents and children can join hands-on art projects or visit the galleries. The Center also offers a free stories and art event the first Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. Visitors can also enjoy the center’s galleries for free Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Details: Second Sundays, first Thursdays and galleries are free during open hours, 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75062

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.