Free events will transform Plano into a tropical destination

A tropical transformation is afoot in the historic downtown plaza in Plano as the Collin County city readies for four days of Tropics on the Tracks.

From July 17 through July 20, visitors can find multiple free events at McCall Plaza celebrating the season with an island twist.

The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. on Thursday with DJ-hosted games designed to get attendees moving. The interactive games will be followed by live music featuring Jon Sebastian at 8 p.m.

On Friday, events resume at 9:30 a.m. with a free yoga class with Shala Loft. It will be followed by DJ-hosted games and live music in the evening.

Saturday morning will include another free yoga class with Shala Loft. The same evening, there will be a performance by the Plano Senior High School PanCats Steel Drum Band, in addition to a silent disco.

The last day of Tropics on the Tracks includes a kids archaeology dig at 1 p.m., plus more DJ-hosted games. A performance by Jimmy Buffett cover band Lost Shaker of Salt will end the festivities.

Details : July 17 through July 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at McCall Plaza, 998 E 15th St., Plano. Free.

