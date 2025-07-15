Ready for an escapade? Climb, fly and explore at this new North Texas adventure park

You can escape to the indoors this summer with a stop at the newly opened Fritz’s Adventure Park at Grandscape. This all-ages attraction delivers both an adrenaline rush and a full-body workout.

Spanning 100,000 square feet of space to explore, Fritz’s Adventure Park features multilevel rope courses, towering treehouses, underground tunnels, slides, ziplines and even a real airplane.

Adventurers can scale an oil silo, climb telephone poles, tackle a 48-foot brick wall, a laser maze and more. The park’s 430-foot ziplines connect tall treehouses in the parking lot for an unforgettable highflying experience.

The most popular attractions are the ropes courses. On the beginner ropes course, climbers are secured with a harness before they bob and weave through four obstacles on a colorful course.

Climbers attempting the advanced ropes courses begin with a 15-minute training session on how to maneuver with the gear, which includes a harness, helmet, gloves, rope, a claw hook and a magnetic device that helps people get onto the ziplines. The gear and training give participants the feel of a real-life climber ready to take on a mountain.

There are some tricky parts on each course, but kids as young as 5 to seniors up for the challenge can successfully participate.

After the fun-filled exercise, patrons can grab refreshments at the café, which sells nachos, sandwiches, pizza, snacks and drinks.

DETAILS: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 5651 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr., The Colony, TX. Tickets range from $19 to $59.

