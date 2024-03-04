9 notable North Texas skate parks from Allen to Fort Worth

From Garland to McKinney, skate parks have become staples of North Texas.

“Besides good exercise, it really is a neat opportunity for cities to provide public amenities that really bring people together and share in a common activity,” said Clinton Haley.

Haley is the founder of Skateparks for Dallas, a nonprofit that advocates for the construction of public skate parks in the city.

If you’re looking for a place to do grinds, ollies and heelflips, there are plenty of public and free skate parks to choose from.

Here’s a list of some in North Texas:

Jon Comer Skate Park in Garland

One of the newest skate parks in North Texas, Garland’s comprehensive space is a place for skateboards, scooters, bikes and inline skates. Tony Hawk even suggested naming the skate parkafter hometown skateboarding legend Jon Comer.

Lively Park in Irving

It’s 20,000 square feet of stairs, pyramids and quarter pipes. For night owls, there’s also lighting to continue skating around after the sun sets.

The Edge in Allen

The large outdoor skate park is open to anyone with a skateboard, BMX bike, scooter or skates. In the words of a Google reviewer, “The park has waaaay more stuff than I was expecting, more than enough for a beginner inline skater, like myself. If it’s rider propelled and on wheels, there seems to be a place for it here.”

Carpenter Park in Plano

This park bridges street-style skating with bowl skating elements. It has one of the largest bowls in North Texas with ramps, rails and ledges. Plus, did you notice? The skate park is in the shape of a “P” as homage to the city.

Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney

Accessible to all skill levels, this skate park has more than 30,000 square feet of concrete and three bowls. But note that bikes and motorized means of transportation aren’t allowed.

Frisco Skate Park

All wheels are welcome at this 47,000-square-foot site. There’s a 16-foot concrete wave and runs the length of the skate park. There are multiple lines, rails and bowls for visitors to ride.

Vandergriff Park in Arlington

For all skills and ages, there’s a transitional snake run, a flow bowl and street features like ledges and rails. Red, green and orange-colored concrete and trees also provide a welcome environment for visitors.

Dickies Skate Plaza at Fire Station Park in Fort Worth

Visitors can zoom through the 15,000-square-foot park. Waves of red tracks are available for skaters of any age and skill to enjoy, alongside an open green space.

Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth

Another spot for Fort Worthians includes a large pool and several plaza terrain areas. Plus, community members can get a little history lesson – the main plaza which has multiple runs is meant to represent the Chisholm Trail, upon which Fort Worth was a stop.

