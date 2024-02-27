Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Gucci Mane, more to headline new urban festival at Fair Park

Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto, Gucci Mane and more are set to headline a new urban music festival in Fair Park.

TwoGether Land will debut in Dallas Memorial Day weekend. The Live Nation Urban two-day festival will feature notable hip-hop headliners, Dallas artists and discussions led by podcast hosts.

Mariah the Scientist, Three 6 Mafia, Tyla, Key Glock, That Mexican OT and more are also set to perform. A stage showcasing local rap artists will host performances by Big Tuck, Dorrough, Erica Banks, Chalie Boy and Yella Beezy.

TwoGether Land will also have a podcast stage for conversations with Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Whoreible Decisions, RealLyfe Street Starz, Mazi’s World and The Smoothvega Podcast.

“We look forward to TwoGether Land becoming a must-attend event, much like One Musicfest,” J. Carter, One Musicfest founder, said in a press release.

One Musicfest is an annual two-day progressive urban music festival in Atlanta. The event draws thousands of attendees each year.

TwoGether Land will take place May 25-26. Tickets are available here.

