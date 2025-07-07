Grab your beret. It’s time to celebrate Bastille Day in North Texas

Mid-July welcomes a sprinkle of France’s own red, white and blue across Dallas-Fort Worth, thanks to the country’s own independence day.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison by revolutionaries on July 14, 1789, part of the uprising that turned France from a monarchy into a republic.

Now parties are held every year to commemorate the French national holiday, even as far away as North Texas.

Luis Ruiz, manager of La Parisienne French Bistro, said the restaurant has its own twist on celebrating, going for a modern concept. The restaurant opened in March 2023 and has honored Bastille Day in the years since.

“A lot of people that come in on Bastille Day, they still have that ‘celebrating’ moment after,” Ruiz said.

Below is a list of nine events, tea parties and other observances in Dallas-Fort Worth to get into the spirit of la fête nationale, as it’s called in France.

The Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas

Starting on July 12, the hotel will raise a tea cup in commemoration of Bastille Day in the French Room. Visitors will be treated to a two-course tea service. To complement the tea, there will be sandwiches and festive French pastries. On July 14, expect extra sweet treats.

Details: July 12-14 at The Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St., Dallas. $80 per person. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Alliance Française de Dallas event in Plano

The French Alliance of Dallas is collaborating with My French Recipe, which offers cooking classes and culinary items, to provide a baking workshop for kids. The “petit chefs” will bake classic madeleines, play food-theme games and do crafts.

Details: July 12 at My French Recipe, 3033 W. Parker Road, Plano. $60 per participant and $55 for Alliance Française de Dallas members. Registration is required.

Bastille on Bishop in Bishop Arts

Bishop Arts’ 15th annual Bastille on Bishop will celebrate French independence in the heart of Oak Cliff. Festivalgoers can find a way to shout, “Vive le 14 juillet!,” or “Long live July 14,” with wine and costumes.

For those in the know, Dallas Vintage Shop is the spot to get French attire for the event. Festivalgoers may stumble across Marie Antoinette or Marquis de Lafayette look-alikes wearing the traditional costumes sold by the vintage shop.

The Bastille on Bishop event will also have kids activities, circus performances and French foods.

Details: July 14 from 6 to 11 p.m. in the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff. Free.

Coupes in Highland Park

To honor its French roots, Coupes will celebrate Bastille Day on July 12 with 25% off all bottles of wine. To add to the ambience, Coupes will serve Bastille Day crepes, with ’70s and ’80s French and Italian funk, disco, and jazz soundtracks adding to the atmosphere.

Details: July 12 at 4234 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas.

Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth

Inside the museum’s Kimbell Cafe, enjoy “La Fête de la Bastille Happy Hour” on July 11. The celebration will include French-theme scavenger hunts, live music, and beverages and snacks.

Details: July 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free, but registration is required.

La Parisienne French Bistro in Frisco

La Parisienne French Bistro will hold a four-day celebration, welcoming guests to delve into the French flavors on its menu. From July 11-14, diners can enjoy Bastille Day specials such as a $7 glass of house Champagne. Those wearing a beret will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne.

To honor both American and French Independence days, the restaurant has afternoon tea specials throughout July.

Details: July 11-14 at 6740 Winning Dr., Frisco. Reservations are required.

Cremcrittos Patisserie in McKinney

If you’d rather enjoy a French pastry on Bastille Day than a festive event, Cremcrittos will offer a selection of coconut croissants, creamy croissants and kouign-amann, which has the same buttery, flaky touch as a croissant but is set apart by its caramelized sugar crust.

3755 S Lake Forest Dr., McKinney.

Painting With a Twist in Bluffview

A painting party will allow guests to sip and splash Paris fleurs, or Paris flowers, on a 16-by-20-inch canvas for Bastille Day. Guests can also make scented candles in a session 30 minutes before the event. Guests can bring their own wine.

Details: July 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 5202 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas. $32 per person; candle session is an additional $20.

Salut Paris Bakery in North Dallas

Inside Galleria Dallas, the bakery offers pastries from classic butter croissants to macaron cakes to give a sweet “salut” to France. On Bastille Day, it is offering 15% off on purchases over $100.

13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas.

