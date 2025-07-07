Grab your boots and cowboy hat and celebrate the National Day of the American Cowboy

Saddle up to celebrate the spirit of the Old West on July 26 for National Day of the American Cowboy. A tribute to the men and women who blazed trails across Texas. What better place to celebrate than at the true epicenter of Western culture and history, the Fort Worth Stockyards?

Embrace the cowboy way of life at the stockyards, where there will be lots of family-friendly events and activities happening in honor of the day.

All of the fun begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning with free activities that include a fiddle showcase, cow milking contests, roll-o-roping, live music, cowboy poetry, the Legends of Texas Old West comedy gun fight shows, Riscky’s BBQ Rib Eating Contest, face painting and armadillo races.

The main highlight of the parade is the Cowboy Celebration Parade, which takes place at 11:30 a.m. on Exchange Avenue. Watch cattle and cowboys mosey down the street while showing off their belt buckles and boots.

In the afternoon, there will be a matinee rodeo at 1:30 p.m. and another rodeo at 7:30 p.m., where you can watch real-life cowboys compete in the Stockyards Championship Rodeo. Competitors will compete in timed events like tie-down roping, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and bronc riding.

Details: June 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fort Worth Stockyards, 131 E Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth.

Here are four more ways to celebrate National Day of the Cowboy in Fort Worth. Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar as new events are often added.

John Wayne: An American Experience , July 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. Tickets range from $17.95 to $22.95. If you wear a cowboy hat, you will receive $2 off admission.

, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. Tickets range from $17.95 to $22.95. If you wear a cowboy hat, you will receive $2 off admission. National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame , Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m., at 1720 Gendy St, Fort Worth. Tickets range from $4 to $10.

, Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m., at 1720 Gendy St, Fort Worth. Tickets range from $4 to $10. Stockyards Trail Rides, Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 157 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth. Tickets are $75.

