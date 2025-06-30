African American Museum of Dallas announces new president and CEO Lisa Brown Ross

Lisa Brown Ross has been appointed the new president and CEO of the African American Museum of Dallas.

On Monday, the museum announced that Ross was selected in a nationwide search to take over the role from Dr. Harry Robinson Jr., who held the position for over 50 years.

Ross, who will start in her new role on July 21, said in a statement that she’s grateful for the honor to serve as the museum’s next president and CEO. She noted her goals are to expand access, increase community engagement and center the African American experience through art, storytelling and scholarship.

“This is more than a professional calling,” she said in the statement. “It’s a personal mission.”

Ross has served as a senior executive in public affairs, nonprofit leadership and strategic communications. In her most recent role, she was director of marketing and development at Anthem Strong Families, a Dallas nonprofit focused on strengthening families, where she led a rebranding initiative and secured $15 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Previously, she served in a senior leadership role with the U.S. Agency for International Development, where she oversaw communications for education initiatives in sub-Saharan Africa. Ross has also been an executive for the public relations consulting agency LJR Group, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Urban Health Initiative and the Seattle Police Department, where she established the department’s first public affairs office.

During the search for a permanent director, Margie Johnson Reese has served as interim executive director of the African American Museum of Dallas following the retirement of Robinson in December.

Levi Davis, the museum’s board chair, said Ross brings a depth of experience and vision to the role.

“Her leadership, storytelling expertise and deep commitment to African and African American culture make her the right person to guide the museum into its next chapter,” he said in the press release.

Robinson, who now serves as the museum’s president and CEO emeritus, said it gives him joy to pass the torch to Ross.

“As someone who has spent a lifetime building this institution, I see in Lisa the same dedication to education, a steadfast resolve to preserving our heritage and a passion for building community. She is not only capable – she is called to this work,” he said. Over the years, Ross has been deeply involved in the North Texas arts community. She completed a strategic plan for Bishop Arts Theatre Center and served six years on the board of Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth.

Ross studied broadcast journalism at the University of Texas at El Paso and is certified in international protocol and leadership strategy.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.