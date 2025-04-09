From DJ to professor: Brandon Blue turns decade of experience into monthly workshop

On the second floor of Centre, in Bishop Arts, curious music lovers quietly fill the room. In the center sits Dallas native and DJ Brandon Blue. He casually sips a beer while setting up his speakers, DJ board and laptop. A large screen behind him displays his music library of 18,000 songs.

This is his second class of Stick Talk, a monthly workshop designed for aspiring DJs.

“I share my opinions about what I do like and what I don't like from my experience.” Blue said. “I don't force my opinions on anybody,” Blue said.

Blue began his career as a producer in 2008. He worked for Top Dawg Entertainment, working with notable artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul and Schoolboy Q. In 2014, he switched to DJing and moved to New York four years later. He immersed himself in the local music industry. But after six years, exhaustion set in.

“I felt like I wasn't living in New York. I was just grinding all the time,” he said. “And the grind finally weighed on me.”

Ben Torres / The Dallas Morning News L-R: Ke’Aundra Talton, 29, left, Nichol Moreno, 37 and Lo Jean-Jacques, 24, right, listen to the lecture of DJ Brandon Blue, 39, not pictured, as he conducted his DJ workshop titled Stick Talk, on Thursday March 13, 2025 in Dallas.

Seeking to recharge and reconnect with his craft, Blue returned to Dallas last year. As he settled back into the city, he noticed a growing interest in DJing. Friends and acquaintances frequently asked him for lessons — something he had never considered. On a whim, he posted an Instagram poll asking if people would be interested in a DJ class. The overwhelming response pushed him to organize his first workshop.

“I guess I’m doing this now,” he said. “I didn't have professor on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are.”

For just $15, attendees of his class can learn essential DJing skills, from formatting a USB drive to mastering the buttons and knobs on a controller. A typical class begins with Blue explaining the different types of software and equipment that can be used to DJ a set. He demonstrates how to export music and then breaks down the controller button by button.

At the end of the class, attendees take turns showing off what they've learned on Blue’s personal board. Jatori Bills is an artist looking for ways to share his work. He saw DJing as a natural next step.

“What better way to break your music in a club than being the DJ?” Bills said.

Ben Torres / The Dallas Morning News Brandon Blue, 39, a DJ and music producer, points toward a playlist on the DJ program Rekordbox during his DJ workshop titled Stick Talk, on Thursday March 13, 2025 in Dallas.

Encouraged by friends, Bills bought his first controller this year and started learning the craft. The class has helped him refine his skills and think about standing out.

“A question I’ve been asking myself a lot is what separates me? Even though I’m in a very oversaturated field, what makes me different? What makes me authentic?” Bills said. “I guess it’s just forming my own way of playing music.”

For others like Shyran Moore, the class is about learning the technical side of DJing and building a community.

“Just listening to music is not enough for me,” she said.

Moore started practicing DJing three months ago to deepen her connection to music. She said the workshop has a collaborative spirit where all attendees can learn from each other.

Ben Torres / The Dallas Morning News Brandon Blue, 39, a DJ and music producer, uses his XDJ stand alone controller while conducting his DJ workshop titled Stick Talk, on Thursday March 13, 2025 in Dallas.

“I think it's about grabbing all the things I can learn from different DJs and incorporating it into my own,” Moore said. “And then making something unique for myself out of everything that I've learned.”

Blue encourages that kind of experimentation. He believes DJing brings like-minded people together, something that he benefits from just as much as his attendees. Teaching has even changed how he approaches his own sets.

“It's just making me think on how to make my sets be a different experience moving forward or how they can be a different experience moving forward,” Blue said. “So it's all stuff that I know already, it's stuff that I don't touch and I'm thinking to myself, why don't I use those?”

Stick Talk is still in its early stages, but Blue wants the class to keep growing. He hopes to expand the styles of DJing the class focuses on. For him, the class is ultimately about creating a lasting space for aspiring DJs in Dallas.

“In a way it can just be a self-healing thing for you,” he said. “Some people go to the gym, some people read books. Maybe you just like to put a little mix together.”

