This North Texan created one of the few national comic strips about a Latino family

On Tuesday morning, the Dallas County Commissioners Court honored North Texan Hector Cantú for co-creating the nationally syndicated comic strip Baldo.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the comic, which follows the life of the titular character “Baldo,” a Latino teenager and his family. Baldo has also been adapted into an animated series that is now available to watch on the streaming service A+.

Dr. Elba Garcia, Dallas County commissioner for District 4, said Baldo has appeared in over 350 newspapers across the nation, including The Dallas Morning News, The Washington Post and New York Daily News.

“Baldo was the first syndicated comic strip to center around a Latino family, offering humor and heartfelt storytelling that reflects the experience of living between two cultures and languages,” Garcia said at the meeting.

Baldo’s illustrator is Carlos Castellanos. Cantú, who continues to write Baldo, attended Dallas’ Skyline High School and now lives in Richardson. His wife, family and friends attended the Dallas County Commissioners meeting where Cantú was recognized.

“To be honored by your hometown, by your home county is important,” he said.

He said he aims to entertain readers and bring a different voice to the comics page.

“I want to present that voice in the paper to millions of people, but we're a comic strip. We're supposed to be fun, we're supposed to be humorous, we are supposed to be emotional, just like any other comic strip,” he said.

Hector Cantú and Carlos Castellanos In a 2017 Baldo strip, a major character is revealed to be a Dreamer, as those protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are known.

Baldo also occasionally explores politics. In a previous comic strip, Baldo’s best friend shares that he’s a “Dreamer,” an immigrant who was illegally brought to the U.S. as a child.

Cantú studied journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. He formerly worked as a reporter and editor at the San Antonio Light, the Dallas Times Herald and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.