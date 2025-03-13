'They transport you': Why Irish bagpipes aren't like any other instrument

Irish bagpipes, or Uilleann pipes (rhymes with chillin'), are a traditional Irish instrument that date back to the 18th century. But, as popular as they are in Ireland, Morning Edition host Andrew Garcia and I had never heard of them and wondered how they were different from Scottish bagpipes.

To find out more about the instrument, we headed to the annual North Texas Irish Festival a couple of weekends ago. The festival seemed like a good place to get into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, and to learn more about this 18th-century Irish instrument that is finding its way into the 21st century.

We asked a number of festival goers there if they knew the difference between Scottish bagpipes and Irish bagpipes and surprise, surprise, they all did. We were at an Irish festival, after all.

One of the people we stopped was Larry Brantley, who in addition to knowing all about Uilleann pipes is also a bit of a North Texas celebrity.

KERA Festival goer Larry Brantley wasn't stumped at all when we asked if knew the difference between Scottish and Irish bagpipes. Brantley has a family history with the instrument. As an aside, Brantley was the voice of Wishbone, the main character from the 90s PBS children’s show of the same name.

"So nobody ever believed that I was the voice of Wishbone until I did the tag, which went – 'Funding for this program provided by PBS stations like yours,'" said Brantley.

Andrew and I were definitely a bit star struck. What are the odds of meeting the voice of Wishbone the dog who could also teach us about the Uilleann pipes? But Brantley delivered.

"My grandfather was a musician, and so he played the Uilleann pipes. And he once told me that the Irish complicate everything," said Brantley.

"So whereas with Scottish bagpipes, you have a bladder and you have the pipes and you blow into the bladder, which seems intuitive, with Uilleann pipes, you have a bellows and a bladder, but your mouth does nothing and you're constantly squeezing and playing and it's just ridiculously complicated," he said.

This did seem complicated, so we decided to talk to an expert. As luck would have it, we stumbled upon Rob Gándara , an engineer who designs and makes a modern version of Uilleann pipes using carbon fiber.

Rob told us that sound is one of the biggest differences between Scottish Highland pipes and Uilleann pipes.

"The Highland pipes are very loud, and they're designed to play with other Highland pipes and drums, and not to play with other instruments," explained Rob. "Uilleann pipes are softer. They're an indoor instrument. They're tuned to play with other instruments because they're not louder than them, and the pitch you play is exactly the same."

KERA Composer and piper, Conor Mallon is leading the next generation of Uilleann pipers. He recently performed at the North Texas Irish Festival with his band Unearthed.

Working to keep the heritage of the Irish bagpipes alive is especially important to Conor Mallon . Mallon, who was one of the headliners at the festival, is a Uilleann piper and composer from Armagh in Northern Ireland and has been playing the pipes for 20 years.

"They're one of the only instruments founded in Ireland alongside with the harp, so they're almost like a national symbol now," Mallon said.

"I'm a massive advocate of preserving the culture. So I actually do a lot of teaching at home as well, with the sole goal of passing it onto the next generation."

When Andrew asked how the kids were taking to learning the pipes, Mallon laughed and said, "Too good, to be honest."

"I'll be out of a job soon; I think they're exceptional. The generation coming up is scarily good. It's quite frightening. They're very, very good."

So, with new generations of Uilleann pipers being inspired by Mallon, we wanted to know what drew him to this unique instrument in the first place.

"I think I probably tried every instrument under the sun before I decided that I wanted to play the pipes. And it was the sound of the pipes. They're otherworldly," Mallon said.

“They don't sound like any other instrument. They just transport you to a place that no other instrument does. So when I was closing my eyes and listening to it, I was like, that's the instrument I want to play."